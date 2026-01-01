Stocks to Watch today: Jindal Poly, RBL Bank, Vodafone, Adani Enterprises

Stocks to watch today, January 1, 2026: The : The NSE Nifty 50 is expected to open higher in the first session of the new year 2026 amid thin trade and lack of cues from global markets. Trade volumes may remain muted as most global markets remain shut on new year holiday.

GIFT Nifty futures were trading 0.13 per cent, or 34 points, higher at 26,331 as of 8:15 AM.

On Wednesday, US share indices closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 indices ended 0.63 per cent and 0.74 per cent lower, respectively.

In this backdrop, here's a list of stocks to watch in Thursday's session:

Vodafone Idea: The company has put out a clarification that it has not received any communications from the government in relation to media reports on the cabinet freezing ₹87,695 crore adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. Separately, the company has entered into an amendment agreement to the Implementation Agreement (IA dated March 20, 2017) with its promoter or promoter group shareholders. As per the agreement, Vi will receive an amount of ₹5,836 crore from Vodafone Group promoters. Of this, a defined amount of Rs 2,307 crore will be released by the Vodafone Group promoters over the next 12 months. Auto stocks: Shares of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland, M&M, Escorts Kubota and others will remain in focus on January 1 as automobile companies are scheduled to report their monthly sales data for December 2025.

Jindal Poly: The company released its unaudited standalone earnings for the second quarter. They reported a net loss of ₹15.07 crore for July–September (Q2FY26), compared to ₹183.84 crore net profit reported in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. NCC: The company has received four orders worth ₹1,237.24 crore during December. NBCC: The company received orders worth ₹220.31 crore in the ordinary course of business. Hyundai Motor India: Unsoo Kim has tendered his resignation as the Managing Director & Director of Hyundai Motor India, effective December 31. Tarun Garg is set to replace him as the new Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. : The company received orders worth ₹220.31 crore in the ordinary course of business.

RBL Bank: The private lender made an application to the Reserve Bank of India and the Government of India to temporarily cap foreign shareholding at 24 per cent of the total equity instrument of the bank. Jio Financial Services: The arm Jio Leasing Services Limited bought 46 million shares, or 8.1 per cent cumulative optionally convertible preference The arm Jio Leasing Services Limited bought 46 million shares, or 8.1 per cent cumulative optionally convertible preference shares of Reliance International IFSC Private Limited for ₹46 crore . RIFPL is a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services and Reliance Strategic Business Venture Limited. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The company has partnered with the Visa WorldWide Pte. Limited (Visa) to launch and promote co-branded prepaid cards.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: The company received a complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for the Biologics Licence Application for a biosimilar drug. Blue Dart Express: The Commissioner of GST & Central Excise, Chennai, has revised the tax demand, raised in the Show Cause Notice in September, 2025, to ₹64.98 lakh from ₹420.8-crore demand earlier. The company will also be liable to pay an interest of ₹41.71 crore and a penalty of ₹6.49 crore. The company received a complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for the Biologics Licence Application for a biosimilar drug. Adani Enterprises: Adani Defence Systems and Technologies and its subsidiary Horizon Private Solutions Limited completed the acquisition of 39 per cent private shareholding in Flight Simulation Technique Private Limited.