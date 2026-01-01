Home / Markets / News / Jio, Flipkart, PhonePe, SBI MF, Oyo among big-ticket IPOs to watch in 2026

Jio, Flipkart, PhonePe, SBI MF, Oyo among big-ticket IPOs to watch in 2026

Top IPOs in 2026: According to analysts, a few key IPOs for 2026 include Reliance Jio, Zepto, Flipkart, PhonePe, and Oyo

Upcoming IPO in 2026
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 8:12 AM IST
Top IPOs in 2026: India's primary market has had a standout 2025, with 103 companies raising a record ₹1,75,901 crore through main board initial public offerings (IPOs) — 10 per cent higher than the ₹1,59,784 crore mobilised by 91 issues in 2024, according to primedatabase.com.
 
The year also saw an all-time high of 249 companies filing their offer document for approval with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in the mainboard category, in comparison to 145 in 2024. Among the large offerings, Tata Capital led with ₹15,512 crore offer size, HDB Financial Services with ₹12,500 crore, and LG Electronics with ₹11,605 crore. On the flipside, Jinkushal Industries was the smallest IPO with an issue size of ₹116 crore. The average IPO size held broadly steady at ₹1,708 crore, primedatabase.com. noted.
 
On the SME front, 267 IPOs collected a total of ₹11,430 crore in 2025, 30 per cent higher than ₹8,761 crore from 240 IPOs last year. The largest SME IPOs were Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures and Capital Numbers Infotech, each with an issue size of ₹161 crore.
 
The average issue amount saw a three-fold jump in four years from just ₹13 crore in 2021 to ₹43 crore in 2025, primedatabase.com data showed.

Upcoming IPO in 2026

Looking ahead, Thomas V Abraham, research analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, believes India's IPO landscape for 2026 shows strong potential in the backdrop of moderating valuations, steady systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows, and overseas capital, which are fuelling ongoing activity. Leading sectors that may see IPOs in the new calendar year include telecom, financial technology, and consumer technology -- underscoring the nation's digital transformation, he said.
 
"India's 2026 IPO landscape looks promising with expected fundraise between ₹1.67-2.08 trillion. Over 190 mainboard firms are queued up, including 84 with Sebi clearance, totalling ₹1.14 trillion, building on 2025's unprecedented collections," Abraham said.

IPO to watch in 2026

According to analysts, a few key IPOs for 2026 include Reliance Jio, Zepto, Flipkart, PhonePe, and Oyo.
 
"Reliance Jio aims to unlock over ₹70,000 crore by offloading 5 per cent equity at a ₹14.11 trillion enterprise value. National Stock Exchange IPO (NSE IPO) prepares for listing amid keen institutional backing for its trading infrastructure dominance. Flipkart, PhonePe (₹99,600 crore value), and Zepto also bolster the ₹1.67 trillion queue. Oyo, meanwhile, seeks ₹58,100-66,400 crore post-draft filing to revive hotel operations, joined by SBI Mutual Fund and Fractal Analytics in finance and analytics," said Abraham.
 
Meanwhile, primedatabase.com data shows Sebi has approved 100 companies' offer documents to raise money through IPO. Among others, large IPOs by issue are Credila Financial Services and Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India, aiming to raise ₹5,000 crore each. Other famous names include, Hero Fincorp (₹3,600 crore), Greaves Electric Mobility (₹ 1,000 crore), Veritas Finance (₹2,800 crore), Hero Motors (₹1,200 crore) and ShadowFax Technologies (₹2,000 crore).  
COMPANY DATE OF FILING DATE OF APPROVAL ESTIMATED ISSUE AMOUNT (Rs.crore)
HERO FINCORP LTD. 05/Aug/2024 22/May/2025 3,600.00
REGREEN-EXCEL EPC INDIA LTD. 19/Sep/2024 31/Dec/2024 500.00
CASAGRAND PREMIER BUILDER LTD. 23/Sep/2024 31/Dec/2024 1,220.00
KUMAR ARCH TECH LTD. 03/Oct/2024 31/Jan/2025 740.00
VARINDERA CONSTRUCTIONS LTD. 03/Oct/2024 23/Jan/2025 1,200.00
SMPP LTD. 21/Oct/2024 29/Jan/2025 4,000.00
PARAMESU BIOTECH LTD. 12/Nov/2024 28/Feb/2025 600.00
CONTINUUM GREEN ENERGY LTD. 16/Dec/2024 15/Apr/2025 3,650.00
AYE FINANCE LTD. 20/Dec/2024 03/Apr/2025 1,450.00
GREAVES ELECTRIC MOBILITY LTD. 26/Dec/2024 08/May/2025 1,000.00
JAJOO RASHMI REFRACTORIES LTD. 27/Dec/2024 30/Apr/2025 150.00
CREDILA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. 01/Jan/2025 15/May/2025 5,000.00
CALIBER MINING & LOGISTICS LTD. 09/Jan/2025 13/May/2025 600.00
SUNSHINE PICTURES LTD. 10/Jan/2025 13/Jun/2025 200.00
A ONE STEELS INDIA LTD. 10/Jan/2025 30/May/2025 650.00
VERITAS FINANCE LTD. 21/Jan/2025 29/Apr/2025 2,800.00
LUMINO INDUSTRIES LTD. 23/Jan/2025 09/Jun/2025 1,000.00
KARAMTARA ENGINEERING LTD. 27/Jan/2025 06/Jun/2025 1,750.00
DORF-KETAL CHEMICALS INDIA LTD. 27/Jan/2025 27/May/2025 5,000.00
RITE WATER SOLUTIONS (INDIA) LTD. 13/Feb/2025 04/Jul/2025 745.00
INNOVATIVIEW INDIA LTD. 17/Feb/2025 14/Aug/2025 1,500.00
LCC PROJECTS LTD. 27/Feb/2025 03/Jul/2025 700.00
PRANAV CONSTRUCTIONS LTD. 04/Mar/2025 17/Jul/2025 400.00
SSF PLASTICS INDIA LTD. 25/Mar/2025 01/Aug/2025 550.00
ARDEE ENGINEERING LTD. 01/Apr/2025 22/Aug/2025 580.00
PROZEAL GREEN ENERGY LTD. 01/Apr/2025 01/Sep/2025 700.00
SWASTIKA INFRA LTD. 01/Apr/2025 08/Aug/2025 160.00
RUNWAL ENTERPRISES LTD. 03/Apr/2025 14/Aug/2025 1,000.00
ESDS SOFTWARE SOLUTION LTD.* 04/Apr/2025 19/Dec/2025 600.00
IMAGINE MARKETING LTD.* 09/Apr/2025 01/Aug/2025 1,500.00
PRESTIGE HOSPITALITY VENTURES LTD. 28/Apr/2025 01/Aug/2025 2,700.00
MOURI TECH LTD.* 13/May/2025 29/Aug/2025 1,500.00
RAVI INFRABUILD PROJECTS LTD. 14/May/2025 21/Aug/2025 1,100.00
SHIPROCKET LTD. 26/May/2025 31/Oct/2025 2,342.35
FUSION CX LTD. 30/May/2025 11/Dec/2025 1,000.00
NEILSOFT LTD.* 03/Jun/2025 02/Sep/2025 90.00
BHARAT COKING COAL LTD. 05/Jun/2025 19/Sep/2025 1,300.00
WATERWAYS LEISURE TOURISM LTD. 17/Jun/2025 26/Sep/2025 727.00
PNGS REVA DIAMOND JEWELLERY LTD. 18/Jun/2025 01/Oct/2025 450.00
GAJA ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. 28/Jun/2025 20/Oct/2025 656.20
HERO MOTORS LTD.* 30/Jun/2025 12/Sep/2025 1,200.00
JUNIPER GREEN ENERGY LTD. 30/Jun/2025 28/Aug/2025 3,000.00
OMNITECH ENGINEERING LTD. 30/Jun/2025 29/Aug/2025 850.00
CUREFOODS INDIA LTD. 01/Jul/2025 24/Oct/2025 800.00
SHADOWFAX TECHNOLOGIES LTD. 02/Jul/2025 07/Oct/2025 2,000.00
RAYZON SOLAR LTD. 02/Jul/2025 13/Oct/2025 1,500.00
AMIR CHAND JAGDISH KUMAR (EXPORTS) LTD. 02/Jul/2025 08/Oct/2025 537.00
SKYWAYS AIR SERVICES LTD. 02/Jul/2025 29/Oct/2025 600.00
STEAMHOUSE INDIA LTD. 02/Jul/2025 14/Oct/2025 425.00
GERMAN GREEN STEEL & POWER LTD. 08/Jul/2025 20/Oct/2025 450.00
  Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the brokerage in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 7:40 AM IST

