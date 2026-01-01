On the SME front, 267 IPOs collected a total of ₹11,430 crore in 2025, 30 per cent higher than ₹8,761 crore from 240 IPOs last year. The largest SME IPOs were Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures and Capital Numbers Infotech, each with an issue size of ₹161 crore.

The average issue amount saw a three-fold jump in four years from just ₹13 crore in 2021 to ₹43 crore in 2025, primedatabase.com data showed.

Upcoming IPO in 2026

Looking ahead, Thomas V Abraham, research analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, believes India's IPO landscape for 2026 shows strong potential in the backdrop of moderating valuations, steady systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows, and overseas capital, which are fuelling ongoing activity. Leading sectors that may see IPOs in the new calendar year include telecom, financial technology, and consumer technology -- underscoring the nation's digital transformation, he said.