The purpose of the restructuring is to keep both the domestic (UPL SAS) and global (UPL Corp) businesses under one crop protection entity while separating the seeds business (Advanta) and post-harvest business (Decco) into another entity. Apart from this, there is the specialty chemicals business (Superform), which will be kept as a separate business. While the crop protection and seeds/post-harvest entities (after the Advanta IPO) will be listed separately, the company is yet to take a call on the listing of the specialty chemicals business. Post restructuring, the existing listed entity will become a holding company for the group and will house formulations, R&D, and Superform.