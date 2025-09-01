How the number of distributors for a company impact its sales growth

Over the course of the past 8 years of managing client money, I have seen three instances of portfolio companies rationalising their distributor network. In all three cases there was an acceleration of sales growth post a reduction in the number of distributors. Perhaps there is such a thing as too many distributors.

In economics, the concept of a Laffer curve suggests that there is an optimal tax rate beyond which increasing the rate will not result in an increase in government revenue. Until that point, increasing the tax rate will result in increasing government revenue. Beyond that, the incentive to underreport income and evade taxes becomes greater than the incentive to comply.