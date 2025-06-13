How to trade HPCL, BPCL, ONGC as Crude Oil boils to 5-month high at $77/bbl

Technical chart shows that this oil-related India-listed stock - OIL India - can potentially rally up to 27% from here on as Crude Oil soars on Israel-Iran war fears.

premium Tech outlook on HPCL, BPCL, IOC, ONGC and OIL India as Crude Oil soars to $77 per barrel on Friday, June 13.