How to trade HPCL, BPCL, ONGC as Crude Oil boils to 5-month high at $77/bbl

Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) stock outlookCurrent Price: ₹384 Downside Risk: 12.5% Support: ₹370; ₹364 Resistance: ₹390; ₹393; ₹405 HPCL stock has recovered smartly from the day's low of ₹370, but is threatening to signal a likely trend reversal. A close below ₹390 today shall confirm a trend reversal for HPCL stock. As such, the stock may slip back towards today's low of ₹370, below which support for the stock exists around its 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA), which stands at ₹364. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART In the worst case scenario, the stock can potentially slide towards ₹336. On its way up, the HPCL stock is likely to face resistance around ₹393 and ₹405 levels. ALSO READ | NSE Nifty sinks below 24,500; is the market bullish set-up under threat?
Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) stock outlookCurrent Price: ₹310 Upside Potential: 6.5% Downside Risk: 15.2% Support: ₹306; ₹300; ₹285 Resistance: ₹317 Amid Friday's sharp fall, BPCL stock tested support at its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹300, and has briefly bounced back. The stock needs to ensure a close above ₹306, for the present positive bias to prevail. As long as these support levels are held, BPCL can potentially attempt a pull-back to ₹330 levels, with interim resistance seen at ₹317. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the flip side, in case, the 200-DMA gives way, the stock could then slide towards ₹263 with intermediate support likely around ₹285 levels.
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) stock outlookCurrent Price: ₹141 Downside Risk: 14.2% Support: ₹132; ₹127 Resistance: ₹146 IOC stock has been struggling around its 200-DMA for more than a month now. Technical chart suggests that the overall bias for IOC stock is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹146. On the downside, the stock has near support at ₹137; below which a slide towards ₹121 seems likely. Interim support can be anticipated around ₹132 and ₹127 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | Nifty Pharma, Biocon, Cipla break over 200-DMA; what next?
ONGC stock outlookCurrent Price: ₹250 Upside Potential: 10.8% Support: ₹244; ₹241; ₹239 Resistance: ₹251; ₹256; ₹263 ONGC stock is seen attempting to conquer its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹251, for the last two trading sessions. The stock has been languishing below this key long-term moving average since October 22, 2024. Breakout above the ₹251 level can potentially help the stock rally towards ₹277, with interim resistance likely around ₹256 and ₹263 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the other hand, in case, as long as the stock trades below the 200-DMA, it may revisit support levels around ₹244, ₹241 and ₹239 levels.
OIL India stock outlookCurrent Price: ₹482 Upside Potential: 26.6% Support: ₹464; ₹440 Resistance: ₹500; ₹530; ₹590 OIL India stock has given a breakout above the 200-DMA after a gap of nearly 7 months. On Friday, for the second straight day the stock was seen quoting above this long-term moving average. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Technical chart suggests that the near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹464; below which major support for the stock stands at ₹440 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially soar to ₹610 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹500, ₹530 and ₹590 levels.
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app