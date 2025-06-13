Home / Markets / News / Why did TVS Srichakra shares zoom 13% in trade today? Find out here

Why did TVS Srichakra shares zoom 13% in trade today? Find out here

TVS Srichakra shares surged after its premium tyre brand, Eurogrip, was officially integrated into the after-sales service network of Honda Taiwan Co., Ltd.

Tyres
TVS Srichakra, the manufacturer of tyre brands such as Eurogrip, TVS Eurogrip, and TVS Tyres, is among the country’s leading producers and exporters of two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and off-highway tyres.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
TVS Srichakra share price: TVS Srichakra shares were buzzing in trade on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, June 13, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 12.79 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹3,281.55 per share. 
 
However, by 11:25 AM, TVS Srichakra shares were off day’s high, and were trading 10.97 per cent higher at ₹3,228.45 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.93 per cent lower at 80,931.73 levels.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

What triggered the up move in TV Srichakra share price?

 
TVS Srichakra shares surged after its premium tyre brand, Eurogrip, was officially integrated into the after-sales service network of Honda Taiwan Co., Ltd.
 
As part of the collaboration, Eurogrip’s high-performance motorcycle tyres—PROTORQ EXTREME and ROADHOUND—will now be available at all authorised Honda Motorcycle service centres in Taiwan.
 
The move marks a major step in strengthening Eurogrip’s presence in the competitive Taiwanese two-wheeler market, supported by its global reserach and development (R&D) and advanced tyre technology. 
 
T K Ravi, chief operating officer, TVS Srichakra, said, “This partnership with Honda Taiwan is a proud milestone for us, as we expand our footprint across key Asian markets. It reflects the growing trust in the Eurogrip brand and our commitment to delivering world-class products and service support. We are excited to see early momentum and remain committed to building lasting value through innovation, performance and partnership.” 
 
The brand also plans to partner with Honda Taiwan on training and customer engagement initiatives aimed at boosting the rider experience.  ALSO READ | Smallcap electrical cables stock surges 29% in 2 days, zooms 86% in 5 weeks
 

About TVS Srichakra

 
TVS Srichakra, the manufacturer of tyre brands such as Eurogrip, TVS Eurogrip, and TVS Tyres, is among the country’s leading producers and exporters of two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and off-highway tyres. 
 
Established in 1982, it operates under the umbrella of TVS Mobility, a $3 billion group.
 
Headquartered in Madurai, the company operates advanced manufacturing units in Madurai (Tamil Nadu) and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand), with a monthly production capacity of over 3 million tyres. Its global R&D capabilities are supported by a design centre in Milan, Italy, and a testing footprint spanning India, Europe, and Japan.
 
With a strong presence in over 85 countries, TVS Srichakra holds a considerable share in both the OEM and replacement markets in India, backed by an extensive distribution and dealer network.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 660 pts; Nifty below 24,700; ONGC, OIL, defence stocks rise

Oswal Pumps IPO off to slow start; subscription lags at 6%, GMP dips to 11%

Market volatility gauge India VIX jumps 10% as Iran-Israel war escalates

Nifty Auto slips 2% after US President Trump warns of hiking auto tariffs

F&O picks: Biocon shows strength on charts, adopt Bull Spread: Nandish Shah

Topics :Buzzing stockstyre stocksShare priceMarkets Sensex NiftyTVS GroupMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNifty50Indian equities

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story