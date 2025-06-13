Why did TVS Srichakra shares zoom 13% in trade today? Find out here

TVS Srichakra share price: TVS Srichakra shares were buzzing in trade on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, June 13, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 12.79 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹3,281.55 per share.

As part of the collaboration, Eurogrip’s high-performance motorcycle tyres—PROTORQ EXTREME and ROADHOUND—will now be available at all authorised Honda Motorcycle service centres in Taiwan.

The move marks a major step in strengthening Eurogrip’s presence in the competitive Taiwanese two-wheeler market, supported by its global reserach and development (R&D) and advanced tyre technology.

T K Ravi, chief operating officer, TVS Srichakra, said, “This partnership with Honda Taiwan is a proud milestone for us, as we expand our footprint across key Asian markets. It reflects the growing trust in the Eurogrip brand and our commitment to delivering world-class products and service support. We are excited to see early momentum and remain committed to building lasting value through innovation, performance and partnership.”