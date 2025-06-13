Why did TVS Srichakra shares zoom 13% in trade today? Find out here

TVS Srichakra share price: TVS Srichakra shares were buzzing in trade on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, June 13, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 12.79 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹3,281.55 per share.
As part of the collaboration, Eurogrip’s high-performance motorcycle tyres—PROTORQ EXTREME and ROADHOUND—will now be available at all authorised Honda Motorcycle service centres in Taiwan.
The move marks a major step in strengthening Eurogrip’s presence in the competitive Taiwanese two-wheeler market, supported by its global reserach and development (R&D) and advanced tyre technology.
T K Ravi, chief operating officer, TVS Srichakra, said, “This partnership with Honda Taiwan is a proud milestone for us, as we expand our footprint across key Asian markets. It reflects the growing trust in the Eurogrip brand and our commitment to delivering world-class products and service support. We are excited to see early momentum and remain committed to building lasting value through innovation, performance and partnership.”
TVS Srichakra, the manufacturer of tyre brands such as Eurogrip, TVS Eurogrip, and TVS Tyres, is among the country’s leading producers and exporters of two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and off-highway tyres.
Established in 1982, it operates under the umbrella of TVS Mobility, a $3 billion group.
Headquartered in Madurai, the company operates advanced manufacturing units in Madurai (Tamil Nadu) and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand), with a monthly production capacity of over 3 million tyres. Its global R&D capabilities are supported by a design centre in Milan, Italy, and a testing footprint spanning India, Europe, and Japan.
With a strong presence in over 85 countries, TVS Srichakra holds a considerable share in both the OEM and replacement markets in India, backed by an extensive distribution and dealer network.
