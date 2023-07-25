HUL, Colgate, UBL: Here's how to trade FMCG stocks post ITC de-merger plan

Nifty FMCG index slips over 1 per cent on Tuesday post tumbling 2 per cent in the previous session, following ITC declaring demerge of its hotel business.

shares of ITC on Tuesday plunged close to 3 per cent post dipping 4 per cent in the last session. Britannia Industries and Varun Beverages too witnessed a cut of 2 per cent and 1.50 per cent, respectively.