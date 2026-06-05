ICICI Prudential AMC caps gold ETF subscriptions amid demand surge

India's ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company said on Friday it has temporarily restricted subscriptions in its gold exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The company said it will not accept direct subscriptions of more than 250 million rupees ($2.63 million) in the ETF until further notice. It did not mention a reason for the restriction.

On Thursday, peer HDFC Mutual Fund also restricted lump-sum, or one-time, subscriptions in its gold ETFs, citing market conditions as strong demand for gold amid geopolitical uncertainty drives up inflows into such funds.

Large inflows can be difficult for gold ETFs to absorb during periods of heavy demand.