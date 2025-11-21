Analysts at ICICI Securities initiated coverage on WeWork India Management Ltd. with a 'Buy' rating on the stock, citing growth in flexible workspaces and strong parentage.

The domestic brokerage assigned a target price of ₹914 per share, a potential upside of 47 per cent from Thursday's close.

As of September 2025, the company had 114,500 operational desks across 7.7 million sq ft of leasable area, with a total desk capacity, including letters of intent, of 144,800 seats across 10 million sq ft., ICICI Securities said. About 94 per cent of its desks are located in Grade A properties.

ICICI Securities said it expects same-store revenue per seat to grow around 4 per cent over FY25-28, in line with broader trends in the flex workspace industry. The rest of the revenue growth is likely to come from new seats, which the brokerage projects will expand at a 21 per cent CAGR, along with stable medium-term contributions from value-added services and digital offerings. "Any pricing and rental cost efficiencies that the company may achieve post FY25, represent an upside risk to our margin estimates." ICICI Securities said WeWork India, backed by the Embassy Group, remains a leading premium flexible workspace operator and is the exclusive licensee of the WeWork brand in the country.