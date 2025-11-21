Nifty on technical charts: Key takeaways

That apart, the Nifty seems to be favourably placed on the charts quoting above the key moving averages across time-frames. The shorter-term moving averages are placed above the longer-term moving averages, which further reinstates the positive trend. On the upside, the Nifty is seen testing resistance around the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the weekly chart around 26,150 levels, above which the monthly Bollinger Bands show presence of hurdle around 26,500 levels.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was seen taking a breather in trades on Friday, after reaching within striking distance of its all-time high a day earlier.At 11.20 AM, the Nifty was down 100 points or 0.40 per cent at 26,090 levels. In trades yesterday, the Nifty hit a high of 26,246.65, and was fairly close to its all-time high of 26,277 registered on September 27, 2024.Analysts believe that the current market momentum can take Nifty to new highs in the near-term.Drumil Vithlani, Technical Analyst at Bonanza highlights that the Nifty has been making higher-highs and higher-lows for the last few trading sessions. Further, futures & options data also shows that foreign investors have been covering some shorts positions in recent days.The analyst expects Nifty to rise to 26,350 - 26,500 in the near-term, as and when the index clears the 26,200 hurdle."On the downside, the 9-day moving average at 25,900 and the week's low at 25,850 are likely to act as key near-term support for the Nifty", said Drumil Vithlani. The analyst said he would maintain a buy on dips approach.Current Level: 26,090Support: 25,845; 25,560Resistance: 26,150; 26,500The Nifty 50 index is seen quoting above the 20-Day Moving Average, which in general is considered as the short-term support for the last two weeks. The 20-DMA indicates near support for the NSE index at 25,845 levels. Below which, the key short-term support stands at 25,560 in the form of the super trend line, shows the daily chart.