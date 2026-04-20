IEX falls 8% on CERC's market coupling draft; analysts flags revenue risk

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) shares slipped 7.5 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹125.45 per share. At 10:40 AM, IEX’s share price was trading 6.7 per cent lower at ₹126.55. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.45 per cent at 78,846.06.

The stock came under pressure after the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) proposed to streamline electricity price discovery across the country's power exchanges through a system called Market Coupling.

“The commission has prepared the Draft Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (Power Market) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026,” the filing read.

According to the draft notification, Grid India will act as the Market Coupling Operator (MCO) and will run the Market Coupling system. It will set up a separate cell specifically for this purpose.

READ | Jio Financial Services slips 3% on posting mixed Q4 nos; PAT falls 14%YoY All power exchanges will collect bids from buyers and sellers in a uniform format and send them to Grid India. Grid India will then aggregate all bids and discover one market-clearing price — maximising economic surplus for both buyers and sellers. If transmission lines are congested, the market may be split into zones with different prices. Market Coupling will initially apply to the Day-Ahead Market (DAM) and Real-Time Market (RTM), with exact implementation dates to be notified separately. Different dates may be notified for different market segments.

The draft is open for comments/ suggestions/ objections on or before May 16, 2026. How will market coupling impact IEX? Kranti Bathini, equity strategist, WealthMills Securities, believes CERC's draft market coupling regulation has resurfaced as a key overhang on IEX, weighing on the stock as it threatens to fundamentally alter the exchange's business model and revenue streams. READ | BHEL surges 35% in 8 days, hits 21-month high; brokerages remain upbeat "The recent regulations are going to impact the business and business model of IEX, which is going to impact revenues. The other exchanges pursuing similar business verticals in power trading are also going to have an impact on IEX's business. That is the reason the stock is in a downtrend," Bathini said.