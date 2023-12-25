Home / Markets / News / Market holiday: BSE and NSE to remain closed today on account of Christmas

Market holiday: BSE and NSE to remain closed today on account of Christmas

Indian exchanges like NSE, BSE, MCX, and the bond market will remain shut on the account of Christmas, this is the last market holiday on a trading day in this calendar year

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange(BSE) and Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) are to remain shut on December 25 on account of Christmas. All the offerings for trading, including equity, derivatives, SLB, currency, bond and commodities, will remain shut for the trading day. 

 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This is the last holiday of stock markets in the current calendar year during trading days.

 

Markets will resume trading on Tuesday, December 26. Before this closure, markets were shut on November 27, on the occasion of Gurunanak Jayanti. The next closure of markets during trading days is expected on January 26, on account of Republic Day.

 

How did the stock market perform on Friday?

 

On Friday, Nifty 50, the benchmark NSE index, closed in the green, as it opened at 21,295 at 9:15 am and closed at 21,331 at 3:15 pm. While Sensex, the benchmark BSE index, climbed 241.86 points to 71,106.96 points from Thursday's closure. Both the indices closed above 0.30% on Friday.

 

How did the stock market perform this month?

 

Both Nifty and Sensex have performed stellarly since the five assembly election results were declared. The BJP won 3 out of 5 assembly elections.

 

After a massive rally since the election results, the markets corrected sharply on December 20; the Nifty fell by 302 points, and the Sensex shed 930 points. The sharpest decline was noted in the small-cap index, with a 3.4 per cent fall, followed by the mid-cap, with around a 3 per cent decline.

 

Major sectors closed in the green; the top performer on Friday was Wipro, with a 6.43 per cent rise in the stock, followed by HCLTech BajajAuto, Hindalco, and Tata Motors. Seven stocks hit the upper circuit, while nine stocks had reached the lower circuit point.


Also Read

Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed today due to Guru Nanak Jayanti

MCX slips 9% as Sebi stops launch of new commodity derivative platform

MCX gets Sebi approval to launch new commodity derivatives platform

MCX gains 5%, hits record high on Sebi's nod to launch new trading platform

MCX Gold futures could test Rs 65,000-mark on the upside, chart suggests

Street Sign: Nifty nudges down, Gold's Act III, Innova Captab IPO & more

Fundraising through rights issues sprint in 2023, but QIPs maintain lead

Micro Marvels: Smallcaps stocks primed for Rs 20,000 cr capital club

Tyre producers get a grip as raw material prices ease, demand recovers

Ola Electric's Rs 5,500 cr IPO to bolster its EV market, say experts

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketChristmasNSEBSEMarketsequity marketBondsCommodity ExchangesMCXMarket news

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story