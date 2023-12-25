Merry Christmas 2023: History, significance, top 50 wishes, quotes to share

Merry Christmas 2023! The festival season is on, and today, the whole world is celebrating Christmas with joy and enthusiasm. Every year, Christmas is celebrated on December 25.
This is the day when people decorate their homes and exchange gifts with their loved ones. They also bring a Christmas tree inside their homes, hang stockings, bake cookies and cakes, prepare delicious feasts, sing carols and more. They also prepare to bid goodbye to this year and pray for a peaceful and prosperous New Year.
Christmas 2023: History and Significance
The word, Christmas, derived from the word "Mass of Christ" marks the birth of Jesus Christ. He was born in Bethlehem to his parents, Mary and Joseph. It is believed that Mother Mary learned on March 25 that she would give birth to a special child, and after nine months on December 25, Jesus was born.
ALSO READ: Christmas 2023: Know the importance of lighting candles on Christmas
There is no proof that Jesus was born on December 25 as per the Gregorian calendar, which didn't exist earlier. The birth of Jesus Christ was attributed to December 25 for the first time in the 4th Century, as per early Roman history. Christmas was celebrated in 336 for the first time during the reign of Constantine, the first Christian Roman emperor.
Different countries celebrate with different names for festivals. Christmas is known as Navidad in Spanish, Natale in Italian, Yuletide in Germany, and Noel in French. Some Christians celebrate Jesus' birth on January 6, when they believe Jesus Christ was baptised.
The festival holds religious importance for the Christians. Jesus Christ on this day recalls his sacrifices for humanity. People hold mass services to thank Jesus, who gave his life to remove hatred and greed from the world. People believe that since he came to salvage the entire humanity of all suffering, his ultimate sacrifice during crucifixion needs to be commemorated.
ALSO READ: 10 Decoration Ideas on Christmas Evening and why they are important
Top 50 best wishes, messages and quotes to share
- "Wishing you a Christmas filled with love, joy, and warmth. Merry Christmas!"
- "May the magic of Christmas fill every corner of your heart and home. Merry Christmas!"
- "Sending you festive greetings and the warmest wishes for a joyful holiday season."
- "May this Christmas bring you peace, love, and happiness. Enjoy every moment with your loved ones."
- "Wishing you a season of blessings from heaven above. Merry Christmas!"
- "May your home be filled with the joy of the Christmas season. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!"
- "May the spirit of Christmas be with you throughout the year. Wishing you a magical and blessed holiday season."
- "Sending you love and good wishes for a joyous Christmas and a prosperous New Year."
- "May the beauty of the Christmas season fill your heart with joy. Merry Christmas to you and your family."
- "Wishing you a Christmas filled with love, laughter, and all the things that make you happy."
- "May your days be merry and bright, and may all your Christmases be white. Merry Christmas!"
- "Sending warm and heartfelt wishes for a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year."
- "May the spirit of Christmas bring you peace, the gladness of Christmas give you hope, and the warmth of Christmas grant you love."
- "Wishing you a magical and delightful Christmas surrounded by the people you love."
