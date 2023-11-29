Home / Markets / News / India Cements, Hindustan Copper can rally up to 17%; here's why

India Cements, Hindustan Copper can rally up to 17%; here's why

On the broader market outlook, Vinay Rajani technical & derivative analyst of HDFC Securities expects Nifty to scale a new all-time high soon.

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
Web Exclusive

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 6:48 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Nifty View

After four weeks of consecutive rise, Nifty continued its upward journey and added more than 100 points in the current upswing. The Nifty managed to surpass the previous top resistance of 19,875 on closing basis.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


For last many trading sessions, Nifty has been finding support near 5 days EMA,
placed at 19,816. Nifty is trading above 5-, 10-, 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-DEMA, which indicates bullish trend on all time frames.

The Nifty Midcap 100 Index has registered fresh all time high. We expect markets to continue its upward journey and we expect Nifty to register fresh all-time high above
20,222 soon. On the down side, 19,600 is expected to act as a strong support for the Nifty.

BUY
India Cement
Last close: Rs 229.70
Target: Rs 269
Stop-loss: Rs 216

The stock price has broken out from downward sloping channel on the weekly chart. The stock found support on its 100-week EMA and reversed north. The stock is holding above its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-DEMA, which indicates bullish trend on all time frame. 

Indicators and Oscillators like DMI and RSI have turned bullish on the daily charts. Cement Sector has started outperforming.

BUY
Hindustan Copper
Last close: Rs 168.70
Target: Rs 190
Stop-loss: Rs 156.50

The stock has broken out from bullish inverted head and shoulder pattern on the daily chart. PSU and metal & mining stocks have been performing exceptionally well in recent time.

The stock is placed above all important moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on weekly time frame.

(Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities. Views expressed are personal).

Also Read

Ambuja Cement Q2 result: Standalone net profit jumps 363% YoY to Rs 643 cr

Buy Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra: Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities

India Cements Ltd Q2FY24 result: Net loss at Rs 85 cr; revenue down 4%

Adani group-company Ambuja Cement to buy Sanghi Cement for Rs 6,000 cr

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

Nifty Financial Services, Private Bank indices look bullish on charts

FT MF elevates Rengaraju to CIO; Sebi approves IPOs of five companies

MF assets may have hit Rs 50 trillion milestone amid market rally

Market regulator Sebi mulls tweaks to help AIFs buy stressed assets

Market cap of BSE-listed firms hits record high of Rs 331 trillion

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Market technicalsMarket OutlookTrading strategiesNifty OutlookIndia CementsHindustan Copperstocks technical analysistechnical charts

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 6:48 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story