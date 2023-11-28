FT MF elevates Rengaraju to CIO; Sebi approves IPOs of five companies

Markets regulator approves IPOs of five companies
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued final observations on initial public offering (IPO) documents of five companies. These include Jana Small Finance Bank, Shiva Pharmachem, India Shelter Finance Corporation, Onest, and DOMS Industries. These companies will now be able to launch their share sales. Shiva Pharmachem’s IPO will entirely be an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 900 crore by the promoter group. India Shelter Finance’s Rs 1,800-crore IPO will be a mix of fresh and secondary share sale. Jana SFB aims to raise around Rs 575 crore by issuing fresh shares. Its IPO also consists of a secondary share sale of 4 million shares. FMCG firm Onest comprises a fresh issue of Rs 77 crore.