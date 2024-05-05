India-dedicated global funds: The secret sauce for domestic equities

Even as foreign portfolio investor (FPI) investments into domestic equities have ebbed and flowed this year, India-dedicated global funds have proved to be a steady source of capital.

During the first three months of the calendar year 2024, they have helped channel $8.1 billion into the stock markets. Of this, $4.4 billion has come from exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and $3.7 billion from non-ETFs, according to an analysis done by Kotak Institutional Equities of global funds tracked by EPFR.

In March, India-dedicated funds contributed $2.3 billion of $4.2 billion in FPI flows into domestic stocks.



Global emerging market (EM) funds saw outflows of $144 million, while other funds saw outflows of $231 million.

India-dedicated funds are overseas investment vehicles that are used by global investors to seek exposure to domestic stocks, while global EM funds are funds that seek exposure to the EM basket, of which India is a part.

They can either be ETFs that track indices such as the MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) India, FTSE (Financial Times Stock Exchange) India, or MSCI EM. They can even have active funds (non-ETFs) that invest in line with the fund manager’s discretion, such as the GQG Partners EM Equity Fund.