India-focused funds log steepest outflows in 2025, $1.8 bn in past 4 weeks

|For the week ended
|
Total
|
AUM ($ bn)
|Jul-30
|Aug-06
|Aug-13
|Aug-20
|iShares MSCI India ETF
|0
|-121
|-341
|-49
|-510
|9.68
|WisdomTree India Earnings Fund
|-118
|-45
|-63
|0
|-225
|3.01
|Amundi MSCI India II UCITS
|0
|-4
|-68
|-31
|-103
|1.5
|Invesco India Equity Fund
|2
|2
|-18
|-82
|-95
|1.51
|Schroder ISF Indian Equity
|-20
|-34
|-33
|0
|-87
|0.46
|FTIF Franklin India Fnd
|5
|-31
|-14
|-42
|-82
|3.31
|ABSL India Frontline
|-39
|-17
|0
|0
|-56
|0.16
|Franklin FTSE India UCITS
|0
|-48
|0
|0
|-48
|1.48
|Amundi Funds SBI FM
|-16
|-9
|0
|-22
|-47
|0.88
|Xtrackers MSCI India Swap
|-18
|0
|-12
|-10
|-40
|0.61
|Jupiter India Select SICAV
|-26
|1
|-5
|-9
|-38
|0.83
|iShares India 50 ETF
|0
|-21
|-5
|-11
|-36
|0.66
|Goldman Sachs India Equity
|-10
|29
|-38
|-17
|-36
|4.92
|HSBC India Infra
|3
|-5
|-13
|-20
|-34
|2.23
|Total
|-237
|-418
|-737
|-387
|-1832
|104
|Source: Elara report; Note: Total, which includes other funds also, for flows between week ended July 30 and August 20
