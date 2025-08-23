Home / Markets / News / India-focused funds log steepest outflows in 2025, $1.8 bn in past 4 weeks

India-focused funds log steepest outflows in 2025, $1.8 bn in past 4 weeks

China funds attracted $3 billion and Hong Kong funds $4.5 billion, underscoring investor preference for North Asia in recent weeks

funds
According to a report by Elara Capital, India-focused funds witnessed $1.8 billion in outflows over the past four weeks, the heaviest since January
Samie Modak Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Global investors are pulling sharply out of India-focused equity funds, marking the steepest wave of redemptions in eight months, even as flows surge into China and Hong Kong in a dramatic reversal of the rotation trade that had dominated emerging markets through 2023–2024.
 
According to a report by Elara Capital, India-focused funds witnessed $1.8 billion in outflows over the past four weeks, the heaviest since January. Meanwhile, China funds attracted $3 billion and Hong Kong funds $4.5 billion, underscoring investor preference for North Asia in recent weeks.
 
The reversal comes on the heels of Donald Trump’s US presidential victory in October 2024, which has shifted investor sentiment. Since that turning point, India has seen $3.7 billion in outflows, while China has garnered $5.4 billion in inflows.
 
Elara observes that the recent trend is in a sharp contrast to the flow between March 2024 and September 2024, when India enjoyed $29 billion in cumulative inflows, while China suffered $26 billion in outflows.
 
“Among all the EMs, India flows remain the weakest. Of the recent $1.8 billion India redemptions, $1 billion came from ETFs and $770 million from active funds. Notably, inflows post the Trump tariff panic in April were concentrated in ETFs, while long-only funds have been under consistent redemption pressure since October 2024,” said the Elara note.
 
The pullback from major global asset managers is also weighing disproportionately on larger Indian equities, adding to near-term supply pressures. The redemptions have been especially heavy from global managers such as WisdomTree, Invesco, Schroder, Amundi, and Franklin India, with selling pressure concentrated in large-cap oriented strategies.
 
The selling pressure from global funds has been offset by strong buying support from domestic funds.
 
In a note this week, Nomura highlighted India has been falling out of favour in the EM basket.
 
According to an analysis by Nomura of 45 large EM funds, relative allocations to India fell by 110 basis points (bps) month-on-month in July, with as many as 41 funds reducing exposure. India is now the largest underweight (UW) market in EM portfolios, with allocations standing at a negative 2.9 percentage points relative to benchmark MSCI EM index.
 
In contrast, Hong Kong, China and South Korea have emerged as the key beneficiaries of regional rebalancing. Allocations to Hong Kong, China and South Korea increased 80 bps, 70 bps and 40 bps, reflecting a decisive rotation in foreign portfolios. By the end of July, 71 per cent of EM funds were underweight India, up from 60 per cent in June, Nomura said.
 
  For the week ended
Total
AUM ($ bn)
  Jul-30 Aug-06 Aug-13 Aug-20
iShares MSCI India ETF 0 -121 -341 -49 -510 9.68
WisdomTree India Earnings Fund -118 -45 -63 0 -225 3.01
Amundi MSCI India II UCITS 0 -4 -68 -31 -103 1.5
Invesco India Equity Fund 2 2 -18 -82 -95 1.51
Schroder ISF Indian Equity -20 -34 -33 0 -87 0.46
FTIF Franklin India Fnd 5 -31 -14 -42 -82 3.31
ABSL India Frontline -39 -17 0 0 -56 0.16
Franklin FTSE India UCITS 0 -48 0 0 -48 1.48
Amundi Funds SBI FM -16 -9 0 -22 -47 0.88
Xtrackers MSCI India Swap -18 0 -12 -10 -40 0.61
Jupiter India Select SICAV -26 1 -5 -9 -38 0.83
iShares India 50 ETF 0 -21 -5 -11 -36 0.66
Goldman Sachs India Equity -10 29 -38 -17 -36 4.92
HSBC India Infra 3 -5 -13 -20 -34 2.23
Total -237 -418 -737 -387 -1832 104
Source: Elara report; Note: Total, which includes other funds also, for flows between week ended July 30 and August 20
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Outlook remains positive for private general insurers despite modest growth

Financials and IT stocks see highest FPI selling in August, shows data

Sebi chairman urges caution over micro-cap stocks, calls for transparency

Wipro shares volatile on $375 mn HARMAN DTS acquisition; analysts weigh in

Markets regulator Sebi proposes changes to block deal framework

Topics :Equity fundsbest equity fundsglobal investorsoutflowFPI outflowMarket Lens

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story