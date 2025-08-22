Outlook remains positive for private general insurers despite modest growth

In July 2025, the non-life insurance sector (excluding health) saw collections totalling Rs 29,729.8 crore – just a 2.4 per cent increase year-on-year (YoY) compared to a 9.3 per cent YoY rise in July 2024. Growth was 2.8 per cent YoY if health is included. A sizable proportion of the 2.4 per cent growth was in the motor and fire segments, which accounted for over 70 per cent of non-life excluding health.

However, numbers may not always be directly comparable given the transition to the 1/n method of calculation for long-term policies, which different insurers started applying at different times. The 1/n method reduces the upfront value of premiums booked.

Some recovery in the motor segment was offset by the impact of 1/n on health. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (ICICIGI) gained market share in retail health. Star Health implemented price hikes across 65 per cent of its retail health portfolio. Niva Bupa raised prices by 7 per cent in a flagship health product during the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26. The claims ratio remained high in the health segment. Health insurance is the largest segment in non-life. Growth is down due to the 1/n rule and affordability issues caused by higher premiums. Standalone Health Insurers (SAHIs) have outperformed, while public sector health insurers trail private counterparts.

The group health segment grew the fastest in YTD’FY26, driven by renewals and premium hikes. But growth moderated to 11.4 per cent YoY, down from 19.0 per cent YoY a year ago. Public sector general insurers sustained faster growth rates in other segments due to fire, engineering and motor third party (MTP) segments. Specialised insurers recorded 49.2 per cent YoY premium growth in July 2025 (July 2024 growth was 48.3 per cent). SAHIs saw a slowdown with premiums up by 10.4 per cent YoY in July 2025 – less than half the growth rate from a year ago. But SAHIs continue to gain market share.

Retail health growth moderated to 9.1 per cent in YTD’FY26, with the slowdown linked to the 1/n method and rising medical inflation, which has pushed premiums higher. SAHIs are focused on retail, whereas general insurers dominate the group business. With new SAHIs set to enter, competitive intensity will rise. Other segments, which include government schemes and overseas medical, recorded a 42.5 per cent YoY decline in July 2025, with a high base effect. Motor Owner Driven grew 5.2 per cent in YTD’FY26 (vs. 13.9 per cent for YTD’FY25), and MTP rose 10.1 per cent (vs. 9.9 per cent for YTD’FY25). Muted passenger vehicle sales led to slow growth in motor owner driven. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is evaluating an upward revision in MTP premiums, which could support growth while improving profitability.

Fire insurance grew by 19.1 per cent YTD’FY26 (only 3.2 per cent growth YTD’FY25) and engineering grew by 16.8 per cent, up from 4.8 per cent in YTD’FY25. Crop insurance saw a major decline of 29.0 per cent, contrasted with 35.6 per cent growth previously YTD’FY25. Some large multi-line players reported YoY contraction. Bajaj Allianz reported a decline of 13.0 per cent YoY in July ’25 on the back of strong 17.1 per cent YoY growth in Jun’25, while ICICI Lombard saw premiums contract by 10.2 per cent YoY for the second straight month (minus 10.4 per cent YoY in Jun’25). Weak crop insurance may be a culprit. Go Digit saw strong growth at 27 per cent YoY in July’25 after 12 per cent YoY growth in Jun’25.