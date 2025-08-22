Sebi chairman urges caution over micro-cap stocks, calls for transparency

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Friday urged mutual fund houses to exercise caution when investing in micro-cap companies in bespoke deals.

“While there is a need to diversify beyond blue-chip stocks, mutual funds as a retail product should exercise caution when investing in micro-caps or debt papers in bespoke deals,” said Pandey. He added that fund houses should be mindful of operational risks beyond investment risks that could undermine investor confidence.

Pandey was speaking at the 30th foundation day of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

The Sebi chief further advised asset management companies (AMCs) to maintain proper documentation for such investment decisions to ensure transparency and due diligence.

The statement comes at a time when several new schemes are being launched in the micro-cap category. Micro-cap refers to companies with a market capitalisation generally below Rs 1,000 crore. The market regulator also recently issued a consultation paper on reforms concerning the categorisation of mutual funds, addressing concerns raised by the mutual fund industry about limited opportunities in certain categories. Pandey also highlighted the “menace of fraudulent redemptions by impersonators”. “As fraudsters grow more creative, we must be more vigilant. Each time such a case is detected, AMCs must act promptly and monitor the evolving patterns in such practices. In this battle, speed of information is our greatest weapon,” Pandey noted, calling for more checks on technological vulnerabilities.

Addressing concerns about data privacy, Pandey outlined the responsibilities of AMCs in protecting investors’ highly sensitive personal information. “Protecting that data is as important as protecting their money. Third, while outsourcing has enabled efficiency, it does not reduce accountability. Mutual funds remain fully responsible for the actions of vendors or partners. Thus, AMCs' agreements with vendors or third parties must ensure there is no scope for data leakage,” said the Sebi Chairman. Amidst the push for Chhoti SIPs (Rs 250 systematic investment plans), the chairman asked the industry whether there is a need for tweaks to promote the scheme for first-time investors.