India Glycols soars 11% on winning ethanol supply order from OMCs, Reliance

The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over 10-fold today. A combined 1.3 million equity shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock of the commodity chemicals firm had hit a 52-week high of Rs 802.65 on September 11, 2023.

In an exchange filing, IGL said the company has been allocated quantities through tender(s) participation for supply of 165.5 million liters of Ethanol under Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme (EBPP) during ethanol supply year from November 1, 2023 till October 31, 2024.

Shares of India Glycols (IGL) surged 11 per cent to Rs 780.70 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes after the company won an ethanol supply order of Rs 1,164 crore from state-owned OMCs and oil companies.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Entities that awarded the contract include Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy.

IGL is one of the leading manufacturers with its presence in Bio-Based Specialities and Performance Chemicals, Potable Spirits, Ennature Biopharma, Bio Polymers and Industrial Gases.

The specialty chemicals sector in India has a very positive outlook in the coming years. The sector has been growing at a faster pace compared to the overall chemical industry in India and is expected to continue its growth trajectory.

According to reports, the Indian specialty chemicals sector is projected to reach a size of $63.8 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11 per cent.

Additionally, the government has been supporting the growth of the specialty chemicals sector through various initiatives, such as the National Chemicals and Petrochemicals Policy, the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Regions (PCPIRs), and the “Make in India” program. These initiatives have helped to create a favorable business environment for the sector and attract foreign investments, as per IGL.

One of the key drivers of growth in the Indian specialty chemicals sector is the increasing demand from end-use industries such as automotive, construction, textiles, and pharmaceuticals.

The sector has a broad range of applications across various industries, and India’s growing manufacturing capabilities and research and development activities have further boosted the sector’s growth.

The company has a vast product range that covers a wide variety of specialty chemicals and herbal products such as nutraceuticals, phytochemicals, bio-polymers, industrial gases etc.

User industries prefer products of IGL because they have significantly low carbon footprint. With this, IGL is eyeing to be the leading manufacturer of a large number of products having potential to replace conventional products with low carbon products.