India, Mexico 'Best Structural Stories' in emerging markets: Global X

India and Mexico are the “best structural stories” in emerging markets for investors seeking assets that will benefit from a weaker dollar environment.
- There’s been a “flight to quality” as asset allocators and investors seek to diversify away from the US and find beneficiaries of a weaker dollar environment when it comes through
- EM asset valuations are currently one standard deviation below historical averages, while US valuations appear stretched
- EM correlation to Chinese growth has started to decouple with more focus on domestic consumer growth and supply chains shifting away from China. Mexico, India and Southeast Asia are “benefiting from China’s demise”
- Outcome of Greek election at the weekend will be “very positive” for local stocks from the prospect of continuity of economic policy
This week’s Emerging Markets Week Ahead column did a deep dive into investors thoughts that EM assets may offer some shelter from a US recession.