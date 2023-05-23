The bottom-line, however, was lower than the Street’s expectations where estimates ranged from Rs 1,160 crore to Rs 2,180 crore.

At Rs 919 crore, InterGlobe Aviation, the parent firm of low-cost airline IndiGo, posted its best-ever fourth quarterly net profit in the January-to-March quarter (Q4) of financial year 2022-23 (FY23).