Home / Markets / News / India-listed MNC subsidiaries outclass parent companies on valuations

India-listed MNC subsidiaries outclass parent companies on valuations

Trend could draw foreign firms towards listing in India, while existing players assess the potential of monetising stakes

Premium
Representative Image
Sundar SethuramanSamie Modak Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 7:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

It’s not only the Indian markets that command a valuation premium over their global peers; shares of subsidiaries of India-listed multinational companies (MNCs) also trade at rich valuations compared to their parent companies.

An analysis of 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-book (P/B) multiples of domestically listed MNCs shows that most quotes have a premium ranging from 2.1x to 6x that of their parent. Similarly, P/B, in most cases, is significantly higher in the domestic market.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Analysts suggest that this trend could encourage more foreign companies to firm up their plans for listing in India. Additionally, existing players may contemplate monetising stakes to capitalise on the buoyant market sentiment, they add.

Recent news reports indicate that the South Korean automotive giant Hyundai is working on a $3 billion initial public offering (IPO), which would be the largest ever for the Indian market.

On Tuesday, American home appliance maker Whirlpool Corporation launched a share sale to offload a 24 per cent stake in its Indian arm.

Seoul-listed Hyundai Motor Company has a market capitalisation of $38.3 billion, just 5.2x its estimated 12-month forward earnings.

Meanwhile, analysts estimate Hyundai Motor India’s valuation to be between $22 billion and $28 billion. The country’s second-largest passenger carmaker is expected to post an operating profit of $1.1 billion in 2023-24.

“Hyundai Motor India’s proposed IPO is a positive event for the market and benefits all parties concerned. It allows listed market investors to take exposure to a market leader in one of the biggest growth industries. Hyundai gets the opportunity to tap into a large investor base and be a part of one of the world’s hottest stock markets. This will also drive greater transparency and disclosures, lifting the profile of the automotive industry. Other MNCs should take their cue from this,” said Seshadri Sen, head of research at Emkay Global Financial Services.

“Better valuations and the availability of a larger pool of investors make India an attractive destination. There is a growth premium attached to India, reflecting MNCs listed here,” added Pranjal Srivastava, partner-investment banking, Centrum Capital.

Tokyo-listed Suzuki Motor Corporation trades at a 12-month forward P/E of 11 times, while Maruti Suzuki commands a P/E of 25 times and is also valued at 2x the parent. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki India’s market capitalisation was Rs 3.6 trillion (or $43.5 billion) according to its Tuesday closing price, which is pointedly higher than Suzuki Motor Corporation at $22 billion. Considering that the Japanese parent holds a 58.19 per cent stake in the Indian arm, the same is worth over $25 billion.

Furthermore, fast-moving consumer goods giants Hindustan Unilever and Nestlé India command a P/E nearly 3x and 4x that of their parent firms. Experts say the lofty valuation multiples are due to high growth rates in India.

“In the developed world, earnings growth rates are in single digits, if at all. These economies either have a recession or 2-3 per cent growth, considered good growth. These firms’ profit or top line growth is in the low single digits. In India, profits are growing at high teens or double-digit numbers. Therefore, the difference in growth rates has to be factored somewhere. That is the reason for high valuations. Typically, most MNCs outside their home countries have a tiny market share, whereas, in India, they are a dominant force,” explains U R Bhat, co-founder of Alphaniti Fintech.

Also Read

Despite secondary market volatility, IPO charm is here to stay: Analysts

Muhurat Trading 2023: Sensex gains 355 pts on 1st session of Samvat 2080

Sensex ends 87 pts up, Nifty at 20,130; Tata Tech surges 165%, Gandhar 79%

MNCs, GCCs lead India office space leasing; to reach 62 mn sq ft by 2025

TMS Ep613: Flipkart valuation, ASER 2023 survey, RIL stock, poverty

Zee Entertainment soars 12% on reports of fresh merger discussion with Sony

Stock of this auto company has zoomed over 80% in past 18 trading sessions

Nifty IT slides for second day with 1% fall: What's weighing on IT stocks?

Bank stocks outperform markets on Tuesday; HDFC Bank rises 2%; here's why

Coal India dips 8% in 2 days as mgmt flags drop in e-auction premium in Q4

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MNCs in Indialistingstock market tradingvaluation

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story