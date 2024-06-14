Home / Markets / News / India reclaims fourth-biggest global equity market tag from Hong Kong

India reclaims fourth-biggest global equity market tag from Hong Kong

India surpassed Hong Kong's market value for the first time in January. Since their market value has crisscrossed with each other a few times.

mutual fund equity market
Representative Picture
Mayank Patwardhan
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 10:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The domestic equity markets have once again overtaken Hong Kong to reclaim the fourth-largest global market tag. Following the sharp rebound in the market from election result day lows, India’s market capitalisation has soared 10 per cent to $5.2 trillion, or Rs 435 trillion (BSE-listed companies). By comparison, Hong Kong’s mcap is $5.17 trillion, down 5.4 per cent from this year's high of $5.47 trillion. 

India surpassed Hong Kong’s market value for the first time in January. Since their market value has crisscrossed with each other a few times. From this year’s low of $4.3 trillion, Hong Kong’s market cap rose as much as 27 per cent amid a rebound in Hong Kong and China equities during a steady stream of policy support measures from Beijing. Currently, Hong Kong market trades at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings multiple of about 9 compared to 20 times for India. On a price-to-book basis, India trades at 3x, while Hong Kong is at just one time.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Also Read

Article 23: Hong Kong's tough security law backed by China explained

Trading turnover: Indian markets at highest ever against Hong Kong

Market-cap of BSE-listed firms hits $5 trillion; analysts see more upside ahead

Hong Kong bans sale of Everest, MDH spice mix over ethylene oxide presence

Everest denies Hong Kong, Singapore ban; Regulator seeks quality check info

Market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hits new peak of Rs 434.9 trn

Eid holiday: Are stock markets NSE & BSE open for trading on June 17?

This smallcap stock has zoomed 87% in 8 days; skyrocketed 10,889% in 4 yrs!

Dixon Technologies hits record high on Friday; Co clarifies capex plans

EIH Associated Hotels greenlights bonus share issue; Stock surges 9%

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Hong KongEquity markets

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story