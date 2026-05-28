India's 1st rainfall derivatives contract starts on May 29: What to expect

“When I say Mumbai rainfall, look at the spread of the monsoon. The monsoon hits Kerala somewhere in the first week of June. Seven to ten days later it reaches Mumbai. Then 10-12 days later it reaches MP or Rajasthan, and another five days later it reaches Delhi. There is a gradual pattern. By the time it reaches Mumbai, you can already establish whether rainfall is patchy, erratic, excess, or normal. So Mumbai is, in that sense, a midpoint. Secondly, if it rains in Mumbai, in the catchment areas like Nashik, Pune, Surat… all of them get impacted similarly.”