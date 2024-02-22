Home / Markets / News / India's stock market value to reach $10 trillion by 2030, Says Jefferies

India's stock market value to reach $10 trillion by 2030, Says Jefferies

The nation's market, currently the world's fifth largest at $4.5 trillion, briefly overtook Hong Kong last month. Still, its weight in global stock indexes is below 2%

Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 11:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India’s stock market value is set to more than double to $10 trillion by 2030, going by its history of delivering double digit returns and expectations of continued economic reforms, according to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 
 
The nation’s market, currently the world’s fifth largest at $4.5 trillion, briefly overtook Hong Kong last month. Still, its weight in global stock indexes is below 2%, leaving ample scope for foreigners to ramp up investments, analysts including Mahesh Nandurkar and Chris Wood wrote in a Feb. 21 note.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“This should change as market free-float rises and some weight anomalies get sorted out,” Jefferies said. If the nation’s track record of generating annual returns of 10% in dollar terms over the past two decades holds up, India’s market will be “impossible for large global investors to ignore,” the report added.
 
One of world’s fastest rates of economic growth has made India an attractive market for global investors, especially for those looking to pivot away from China. The South Asian nation’s gross domestic product has risen by 7% CAGR over the past decade to $3.6 trillion, helping the economy jump from the eighth-largest to the fifth biggest. 
 
Jefferies expects India’s GDP to touch $5 trillion by 2027, putting the nation’s economy ahead of Japan and Germany thanks to tailwinds of demographics, institutional strength and improvement in governance standards.

Also Read

Ahead of index inclusion, top Indian fund managers look to boost inflow

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important

Drug regulatory reforms for improving quality

UGC proposal allows postgraduate students flexibility in selecting courses

The bull case for emerging markets in 2023 is now finally shattering

IT stocks lift Nifty to record high; Sensex ends 535 points higher

FPIs trim financial exposure: Lowest in six years at 29%, shows data

Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of DHFL's ex-promoters

GPT Healthcare IPO off to slow start; GMP remains flat: Check details

NCC hits new high; stock rallies 47% in two months on positive outlook

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian stock marketEconomic reformsstock indexglobal investors

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story