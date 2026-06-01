India's stock trading value surges to record as MSCI changes spur deals

By Ashutosh Joshi

Trading value in India’s cash equities surged to an all-time high on Friday, as MSCI Inc.’s index changes triggered a flurry of bulk deals by global passive funds.

The rise was driven largely by portfolio adjustments linked to changes in MSCI indexes, prompting passive funds that track the benchmarks to buy and sell shares to align their holdings with the revised weightings. The changes were estimated to result in as much as $1 billion in outflows from foreign passive funds, according to Nuvama Wealth Management.

The combined turnover on India’s two key bourses surged past ₹3 trillion ($31.6 billion), surpassing its past peak hit following the national elections’ outcome in June 2024, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In dollar terms, Friday’s trading value is still short of the two-year-ago level.