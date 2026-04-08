Indian startups raise $1.3 billion in venture debt in 2025: Report

India’s venture debt market has grown from $0.08 billion in 2018 to $1.3 billion in 2025, according to a recent report. The deal count has also risen from 56 in 2018 to 187 in the previous year. In 2024, venture debt in the country stood at $1.23 billion.

According to the report titled Global Private Debt Report 2026: A Venture & Growth Credit Lens, launched by venture debt firm Stride Ventures, private debt is increasingly moving beyond runway extension and working capital to support platform expansion, acquisitions, and capital structure optimisation.

The report added that venture debt currently accounts for nearly 9 per cent of annual VC capital deployed, up from around 2-3 per cent historically, indicating increasing founder acceptance of non-dilutive capital.