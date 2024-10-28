IndiGo skids 10%, hits six-month low on net loss of Rs 987 crore in Q2

The company's bottomline declined due to rising fuel costs, increased airport charges, higher aircraft lease expenses, grounded planes, seasonal downturn, and lower yields in the international market. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation--that operates IndiGo airlines --dipped 10 per cent to Rs 3,928.20, hitting a six-month low after it posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 986.7 crore for the second quarter of the 2024-25 financial year (Q2FY25).The company's bottomline declined due to rising fuel costs, increased airport charges, higher aircraft lease expenses, grounded planes, seasonal downturn, and lower yields in the international market.

The stock price of India’s largest airline is trading at its lowest levels since April 25, 2024. With today’s decline, it has corrected 24 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 5,033.20 that it hit on September 12, 2024.

This loss marks the first time in seven quarters that IndiGo has slipped into the red, with the airline last reporting a net loss of Rs 1,583.3 crore in the second quarter of 2022-23. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 188.9 crore in the year ago quarter.

In Q2FY25, IndiGo reported 13.6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in revenue from operations at Rs 16,697 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation, and rent costs declined 0.51 per cent to Rs 2,434 crore, compared to Rs 2,446.50 crore in the year ago quarter. Ebitdar margin contracted 210 bps to 14.3 per cent from 16.4 per cent in Q2FY24.

In a traditionally weaker second quarter, results of the airline operator were further impacted by headwinds related to groundings and fuel costs, the management said. The company has turned the corner as the number of grounded aircraft and associated costs have started reducing, it added.

For October 2024, IndiGo is seeing solid demand led by the festive season, and the management believes there would be a natural comeback in demand in Q3FY25. Thus, capacity guidance and outlook have not changed for the company as of now. Its long-term guidance of doubling the capacity stays intact, despite short-term headwinds in terms of supply and inflationary trends in costs, as per the management.

Currently, over 60 aircraft of the company are grounded due to P&W engine issues, and the management believes this number would be in mid-40s in FY26. IndiGo added two new international destinations in Q2 and would add three more in FY25. Thus, capacity share in the international market is expected to reach its targeted level of 30 per cent by FY25 end, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

More From This Section

IndiGo is striving to improve its international presence through strategic partnerships and loyalty programs. It served 106.7 million customers in FY24, with a net increase of 63 aircraft. The company had eight strategic partners with a 27 per cent international share in terms of available seat per kilometres (ASKs) in FY24.

The management has also taken several preemptive measures to increase its global brand awareness as it expects to capture a bigger share of growth in the international market over the coming years. IndiGo is further enhancing its international travel and working to adjust schedules to reassure customers, the brokerage firm said in its result update, while assigning a ‘neutral’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,130 per share.