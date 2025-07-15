Indira IVF's $408 million India IPO may see EQT, founders exit stake

By Rajesh Mascarenhas and Baiju Kalesh

Indira IVF Hospital is reviving its initial public offering plans in India and will soon submit preliminary documents for a listing that may fetch Rs 35 billion ($408 million), according to people familiar with the matter.

The company, backed by private equity firm EQT AB, plans to submit the so-called draft red herring prospectus later this month, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. The deal won’t involve the issue of new stock as existing shareholders will be selling their holdings, the people said.

EQT will probably offload 29 billion rupees of shares in the offering, and three members of the founding family — Ajay Murdia, Kshitiz Murdia and Nitiz Murdia — will each sell shares worth Rs 2 billion, the people said.