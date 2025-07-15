Home / Markets / News / Sun Pharma gains on US launch of Leqselvi, analysts see strong upside

Sun Pharma gains on US launch of Leqselvi, analysts see strong upside

Sun Pharma rises 2.7% as it launches Leqselvi in US following settlement with Incyte, with analysts projecting $200-300 million revenue from the drug in 3-5 years

Sun Pharma
premium
In the near term, the June quarter results are expected to act as a trigger for the stock. According to Emkay Research, Sun Pharma is likely to report a 5 per cent sequential rise in US sales to $488 million. (Photo: Reuters)
Ram Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 5:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s largest drug maker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Sun), gained 2.7 per cent on Tuesday and was the highest gainer among Sensex stocks. The gains followed the company’s settlement and licence agreement with Incyte Corporation regarding litigation over its hair-loss drug, Leqselvi (Deuruxolitinib). Sun has now launched the specialty product in the US market.
 
The settlement grants Sun a limited, non-exclusive licence to US patents covering the drug for non-oncology indications. This includes alopecia areata, an auto-immune disease that causes hair loss.
 
While financial terms have not been disclosed, Sun will make an upfront payment and ongoing royalties to Incyte in exchange for the patent licence. Sun Pharma had acquired Concert Pharma—whose lead drug was Deuruxolitinib—in January 2023 for $576 million, with an additional $252 million in milestone payments. Concert was previously in a patent dispute with Incyte, which alleged that Concert’s product infringed on certain of its patents.
 
According to Ashika Institutional Equities, the settlement resolves a key legal overhang and paves the way for a clean launch of Leqselvi in the US. The entry of Deuruxolitinib strengthens Sun’s US specialty portfolio and is expected to have a positive impact, the brokerage added.
 
Elara Securities believes the product launch represents a major opportunity for Sun in the US market. Analysts led by Bino Pathiparampil estimate that the drug could generate $200 million to $300 million in sales over the next three to five years. It may become Sun Pharma’s second-largest product after the psoriasis drug Ilumya. Elara has an ‘accumulate’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,871 per share. 
 
In the near term, the June quarter results are expected to act as a trigger for the stock. According to Emkay Research, Sun Pharma is likely to report a 5 per cent sequential rise in US sales to $488 million, driven by stronger specialty sales and increasing traction for the generic version of Revlimid.
 
Shashank Krishnakumar and Bhavya Gandhi of Emkay expect the company to deliver healthy double-digit growth in the domestic market for the eighth straight quarter. They project a 60 basis point year-on-year decline in operating profit margin, attributed to higher R&D expenses and launch-related investments in Leqselvi and the cancer drug Unloxcyt.
 
Although the company’s Halol facility continues to receive repeat observations from the US drug regulator, brokerages do not expect a significant impact. Nomura Research noted that sales from exempted products (those allowed due to shortages) have declined by 76 per cent since December 2022.
 
These exempted products likely contribute only $10 million–$15 million to sales currently, so any further disruption is unlikely to materially affect revenues, said analysts led by Saion Mukherjee. The brokerage does not expect meaningful upside from new approvals at the site. It has a ‘neutral’ rating on the stock with a March 2026 target price of ₹1,970. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Retail participation in mkts increase; demat accounts surge to 194 mn: Sebi

JM Financial initiates coverage on Kalyan Jewellers, sees 19% upside

Rupee posts gains as inflation cools; ends 16 paise higher at 85.82/$

Stock market close: Sensex up 317 pts, Nifty at 25,196 as markets snap 4-day fall; all sectors gain

HDFC AMC up 3%, Nippon hits new high; time to buy, hold or sell AMC shares?

Topics :Market LensSun Pharmapharma marketpharmaceutical firms

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story