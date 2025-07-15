Sun Pharma gains on US launch of Leqselvi, analysts see strong upside

India’s largest drug maker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Sun), gained 2.7 per cent on Tuesday and was the highest gainer among Sensex stocks. The gains followed the company’s settlement and licence agreement with Incyte Corporation regarding litigation over its hair-loss drug, Leqselvi (Deuruxolitinib). Sun has now launched the specialty product in the US market.

The settlement grants Sun a limited, non-exclusive licence to US patents covering the drug for non-oncology indications. This includes alopecia areata, an auto-immune disease that causes hair loss.

While financial terms have not been disclosed, Sun will make an upfront payment and ongoing royalties to Incyte in exchange for the patent licence. Sun Pharma had acquired Concert Pharma—whose lead drug was Deuruxolitinib—in January 2023 for $576 million, with an additional $252 million in milestone payments. Concert was previously in a patent dispute with Incyte, which alleged that Concert’s product infringed on certain of its patents.

According to Ashika Institutional Equities, the settlement resolves a key legal overhang and paves the way for a clean launch of Leqselvi in the US. The entry of Deuruxolitinib strengthens Sun’s US specialty portfolio and is expected to have a positive impact, the brokerage added. ALSO READ: Sun Pharma shares rise 2% on US launch of hair loss drug after settlement Elara Securities believes the product launch represents a major opportunity for Sun in the US market. Analysts led by Bino Pathiparampil estimate that the drug could generate $200 million to $300 million in sales over the next three to five years. It may become Sun Pharma’s second-largest product after the psoriasis drug Ilumya. Elara has an ‘accumulate’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,871 per share.

In the near term, the June quarter results are expected to act as a trigger for the stock. According to Emkay Research, Sun Pharma is likely to report a 5 per cent sequential rise in US sales to $488 million, driven by stronger specialty sales and increasing traction for the generic version of Revlimid. Shashank Krishnakumar and Bhavya Gandhi of Emkay expect the company to deliver healthy double-digit growth in the domestic market for the eighth straight quarter. They project a 60 basis point year-on-year decline in operating profit margin, attributed to higher R&D expenses and launch-related investments in Leqselvi and the cancer drug Unloxcyt.