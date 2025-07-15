AIFs must lead ESG push in unlisted firms, says Sebi's Ruchi Chojer

Alternate investment funds (AIFs) must play a key role in driving environmental, social, and governance (ESG) adoption among unlisted investee companies, said Ruchi Chojer, Executive Director at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Chojer was speaking at a fireside chat organised by the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) as part of its Renewable Energy Summit 2025.

She said 40 per cent of AIF capital comes from foreign investors who expect alignment with global disclosure standards and added that the regulator is open to proposals for ESG-labelled AIF categories.