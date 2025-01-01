Indo Tech Transformers locked in 5% upper circuit on Rs 117 cr order win

Shares of Indo Tech Transformers were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 3,047.35 a piece on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade. Indo Tech Transformers share price jumped after the company bagged a purchase order worth Rs 117 crore.

“Indo-Tech Transformers has received Letter of Intent (LOI)/ Purchase Order (PO) dated 31.12.2024 for supply of 13 Nos of 150 MVA transformers. The aggregate value of the order under the said LOI/ PO is Rs 117.17 crore plus applicable taxes,” the company said in an exchange filing post market hours on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, the company had received a letter of award (LOA) worth Rs 32.32 crore for supply of 3 Nos of 192 MVA transformers.

Indo Tech Transformers reported strong standalone quarterly results for September 2024. Net sales rose 52.62 per cent to Rs 146.23 crore, compared to Rs 95.81 crore in September 2023.

Net profit surged 150.64 per cent to Rs 17.72 crore, up from Rs 7.07 crore in the same quarter last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 91.76 per cent to Rs 26.08 crore, against Rs 13.60 crore a year ago.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to Rs 16.69 in September 2024, compared to Rs 6.66 in September 2023.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 30,945.78 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 7.76 times and at an earning per share of Rs 219.

At 10:36 AM, the stock price of the company advanced by 7.50 per cent at Rs 1,831.50 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.05 per cent to 78,177.39 level.

Indo Tech Transformers Limited, the flagship company of the Indo Tech Group, specializes in manufacturing power and distribution transformers, as well as various special application transformers, mobile substation transformers, and complete substation solutions. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Palakkad, Kerala, and Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu.