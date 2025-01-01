Lupin, IREDA, AWL: These 4 buzzing stocks can rally up to 28%; hint charts

Equity benchmark indices - the BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 were seen swinging between zones on the first trading day of the New Year 2025. At 11.10 AM, the Sensex was up 0.5 per cent or 418 points at 78,550, while the Nifty quoted around 23,750 levels.
Among individual shares, stocks of Lupin, IREDA, SJVN and Adani Wilmar were seen buzzing in trade on the back of news flow at the respective counters.
Lupin on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Huminsulin in India from Eli Lilly to further enhance its diabetes portfolio for an unspecified amount. IREDA reported a strong set of numbers
in its business update for the December quarter. SJVN inked an Rs 5,663 crore MoU
for a project with Bihar government.
Whereas, Adani Wilmar (AWL) was in focus for the second straight trading day following JPMorgan's 'Underweight' rating with a price target of Rs 320 per cent. Further, AWL is likely to remain in limelight as Adani Group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises announced its plan to exit its entire 44 per cent stake in the JV with Singapore's Wilmar International in as part of a $2 billion deal. The price of up to Rs 305 at which Adani Group is selling its 31% stake to Wilmar International is a 7% discount to Monday's closing price.
Current Price: Rs 2,348
Upside Potential: 8.6%
Support: Rs 2,330; Rs 2,300
Resistance: Rs 2,435; Rs 2,485
Lupin stock has been outperforming on the bourses off late. The stock has rallied more than 13 per cent in the last three weeks as against a 4.5 per cent decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
The daily chart shows that Lupin is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock trades above Rs 2,330 levels; below which support for the stock can be expected around Rs 2,300. On the upside, the stock can spurt to Rs 2,550 levels; with interim resistance likely around Rs 2,435 and Rs 2,485 levels.
Current Price: Rs 222
Upside Potential: 28.4%
Support: Rs 219; Rs 205
Resistance: Rs 255; Rs 265
IREDA is seen attempting a fresh breakout on the daily scale. In case, the stock closes above Rs 219 today the breakout will be confirmed. In the process, the stock is also seen attempting to conquer its 100-DMA (Daily Moving Average) - a key long-term average the stock has failed to hold on to since mid-October 2024.
On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to Rs 285; with interim resistance visible around Rs 255 and Rs 265 levels. On the flip side, failure to close above Rs 219 could drag the stock back near its 200-DMA support at Rs 205.
Current Price: Rs 110
Upside Potential: 22.7%
Support: Rs 104
Resistance: Rs 114; Rs 121; Rs 127
On the long-term chart, SJVN is seen testing support around the 20-MMA (Monthly Moving Average) for the last three months. The 20-MMA stands at Rs 104, and the stock has not closed below the same since August 2020. As long as this support is respected, the stock can attempt a notable turnaround in the near-term.
As such, the stock can potentially bounce back to Rs 135 levels, with interim resistance expected around Rs 114, Rs 121 and Rs 127 levels.
Current Price: Rs 322
Upside Potential: 11.8%
Support: Rs 319; Rs 311
Resistance: Rs 329; Rs 336; Rs 342
Adani Wilmar has surged nearly 5 per cent in trades on Wednesday following the sharp 7 per cent fall in the previous trading session. In the process, the stock is seen trading above its 20- and 50-DMA, which stand at Rs 311 and Rs 319, respectively.
On the upside, the stock seems on course to re-test its 200-DMA at Rs 339, with interim resistance seen at Rs 329 and Rs 336. The medium-term chart indicates that the stock can potentially surge to Rs 360 levels; if the crucial hurdle at Rs 342 is cleared. On the flip side, failure to hold above the 20-DMA could weaken the chart structure, and a likely dip to Rs 297.