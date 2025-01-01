NCC secures order worth approximately Rs 350 crore, share price up 2%

NCC share price: Construction company NCC shares rose up to 2.43 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 280.60 per share.

However, at 10:40 AM, NCC share was off day’s high and was trading 1.93 per cent higher at Rs 279.25 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.06 per cent higher at 78,186.23 levels.

The uptick in NCC share price came after the company announced that received an order worth Rs 349.70 crore (excluding GST) in December 2024. The order is related to the Building Division and is received from a Private Company, NCC said.

In an exchange filing, the company said, “NCC Limited has received an order valuing Rs 349.70 crores (excluding GST) in the month of December 2024. The order is related to the Building Division and is received from a Private Company and does not include any internal order.”

NCC revealed that the order is expected to be executed in 32 months.

About NCC Limited

Also Read

Established in 1978, NCC Limited specialises in turnkey engineering, procurement an deconstruction (EPC) contracts and build, operate and transfer (BOT) projects under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models.

The company is involved in a diverse range of sectors including road construction, building projects, irrigation, water and environmental services, electrical works, metals, mining, and railways.

Additionally, NCC holds major stakes in road and energy projects through its 62.1 per cent ownership of NCC Infrastructure Holdings Limited and in real estate via its 80 per cent ownership of NCC Urban Infrastructure.

The company extends its reach to the Middle East through subsidiaries based in Muscat and Dubai.

The market capitalisation of NCC Ltd is Rs 17,532.62 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

The 52-week high of NCC Ltd share is Rs 364.50 while its 52-week low is Rs 164.60 per share.

At 10:45 AM, the NCC share was trading 1.93 per cent higher at Rs 279.25 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.10 per cent higher at 78,220.30 levels.