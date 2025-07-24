Indoco Remedies rises 6% on EU GMP certificate, trims gains after Q1 show

Indoco Remedies share price: Shares of pharmaceutical company Indoco Remedies were in focus on Thursday, July 24, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 5.99 per cent to an intraday high of ₹328.65 per share.

By 12:41 PM, Indoco Remedies shares had pared some gains, and were trading 4.18 per cent higher at ₹323 after weak Q1 results. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.64 per cent at 82,198.32 levels.

Indoco Remedies gets EU GMP Compliance certificate

Earlier in the day, Indoco Remedies had announced that it has received a Certificate of EU Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Compliance from the European Health Authorities for its sterile drug product manufacturing facility at Goa Plant II.

"The EU GMP certification issued by the European Health Authorities confirms that the site complies with the Good Manufacturing Practice requirements," the company said. Check List of Q1 results today Aditi Panandikar, managing director, Indoco Remedies, said, “This GMP certification for our sterile drug product manufacturing facility, Goa Plant II is a testament to our relentless efforts to supply quality and affordable medicines across geographies. We remain fully committed to adhering to cGMP standards and consistently delivering quality products to customers and patients worldwide.” Indoco Remedies Q1 results Indoco Remedies posted a disappointing set of numbers for the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

Indoco Remedies reported a net loss of ₹35.6 crore in Q1FY26, compared to a profit of ₹2.6 crore in the same period last year (Q1FY25). Revenue rose marginally (1.5 per cent) year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹438 crore in the June quarter of FY26, from ₹431.5 crore in the June quarter of FY25. Operational performance took a major hit. Ebitda, also known as operating performance, declined 63.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹17.5 crore, as against ₹47.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago, while margins contracted to 4 per cent in Q1FY26, from 11.1 per cent in Q1FY25.

About Indoco Remedies Indoco Remedies is a fully integrated, research-driven pharmaceutical company with a strong global footprint. With a turnover of $180 million and a workforce of over 6,000 employees – including more than 400 skilled scientists and field staff – the company is built on a foundation of scientific excellence and operational strength. The company operates 11 manufacturing facilities, comprising seven for finished dosage forms (FDFs) and four for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), supported by a state-of-the-art R&D center and a contract research organisation (CRO). These facilities are approved by key global regulatory bodies such as the USFDA and UK-MHRA, enabling Indoco to cater to both domestic and international markets.