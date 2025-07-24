MCX blames trading delay on repeated database issues in clearing system

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has said the glitch it faced was “caused by repetitive database issues which delayed overnight clearing systems related processes”.

Commencement of trading was delayed on the commodity bourse on Wednesday, preventing order acceptance from brokers. The exchange began trading at 10:15 am, instead of the usual start time of 9:15 am.

“The issue has been examined, and corrective measures have been taken. Trading has been normal since, and trading volume was back to normal over the day,” MCX said in a statement.

Shares of MCX last traded a per cent lower at ₹8,178.