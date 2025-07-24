Home / Markets / News / Wait over! NSDL IPO to open for subscription on July 30; check key details

Wait over! NSDL IPO to open for subscription on July 30; check key details

NSDL IPO is an entirely Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 50,145,001 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each

NSDL IPO
Representative Picture
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
NSDL IPO: The leading depository authority, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), is all set to launch its much-awaited Initial Public Offering (IPO) on July 30, 2025. Ahead of the public issue, bidding for anchor investors is scheduled for Tuesday, July 29, 2025. This will make NSDL the second publicly traded depository in India, following Central Depository Services (India)(CDSL), which got listed on the NSE in 2017.

NSDL IPO details

 
According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the NSDL IPO is an entirely Offer for Sale (OFS) of 50,145,001 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each. Among the key shareholders looking to divest are the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), which plans to sell 18,000,001 shares; IDBI Bank, which aims to offload 22,220,000 shares; and Union Bank of India, which intends to sell 500,000 shares.  The company has not annoucned the price band, and lot size for the public offering yet. 

NSDL IPO timeline

The public issue will remain open for subscription until Friday, August 1, 2025. Following the close of the subscription window, the basis of allotment is likely to be finalised by Monday, August 4, and shares are expected to be credited to investors' demat accounts by Tuesday, August 5.  Shares of NSDL are tentatively scheduled to make their debut on the BSE on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.  ALSO READ | Shanti Gold IPO opens on July 25; aims to raise ₹360-cr: Check key details

NSDL IPO registar, lead mansgers 

For the public offering, MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime India) is acting as the registrar. The book running lead managers include ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment, and SBI Capital Markets. As of now, NSDL has not announced the price band or the lot size of the IPO. 

NSDL IPO objective 

Notably, since the issue is a complete Offer for Sale, NSDL itself will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. Instead, the entire proceeds, net of offer-related expenses, will go to the selling shareholders in proportion to the shares they offload.

About NSDL 

National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) operates as a central depository, enabling investors to hold and transfer securities electronically through demat accounts. The company is a SEBI-registered market infrastructure institution. NSDL manages a network of depository participant service centers and provides services to investors, issuers, brokers, and other market intermediaries. The company offers a digital bookkeeping system for maintaining records of securities ownership and settlement. NSDL generates revenue primarily from custody and maintenance fees, as well as transaction charges. It also provides additional products and services through its subsidiaries, NSDL Database Management Limited and NSDL Payments Bank Limited.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aditya Birla Real Estate shares gain 2% post Q1; check details here

Premium

Should you buy, sell or hold Infy stock post Q1 results? Chart check here

Stock Market LIVE Updates: D-St at day's low; Sensex dips 500 pts; IT, banks drag; Infosys down 1%

Nifty IT index slides 1.5%; Persistent Systems, Coforge plunge 8% each

Thyrocare Technologies zooms 13%, hits 52-week high on posting Q1 results

Topics :IPOsNSDLinitial public offerings IPOsIPO listing timeCDSL

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story