Wait over! NSDL IPO to open for subscription on July 30; check key details
NSDL IPO is an entirely Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 50,145,001 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 eachSI Reporter New Delhi
NSDL IPO:
The leading depository authority, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), is all set to launch its much-awaited Initial Public Offering (IPO)
on July 30, 2025. Ahead of the public issue, bidding for anchor investors is scheduled for Tuesday, July 29, 2025. This will make NSDL the second publicly traded depository in India, following Central Depository Services (India)(CDSL), which got listed on the NSE in 2017.
NSDL IPO details
According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the NSDL IPO is an entirely Offer for Sale (OFS) of 50,145,001 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each. Among the key shareholders looking to divest are the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), which plans to sell 18,000,001 shares; IDBI Bank, which aims to offload 22,220,000 shares; and Union Bank of India, which intends to sell 500,000 shares. The company has not annoucned the price band, and lot size for the public offering yet.
NSDL IPO timeline
The public issue will remain open for subscription until Friday, August 1, 2025. Following the close of the subscription window, the basis of allotment is likely to be finalised by Monday, August 4, and shares are expected to be credited to investors' demat accounts by Tuesday, August 5.
Shares of NSDL are tentatively scheduled to make their debut on the BSE on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. ALSO READ | Shanti Gold IPO opens on July 25; aims to raise ₹360-cr: Check key details
NSDL IPO registar, lead mansgers For the public offering, MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime India) is acting as the registrar. The book running lead managers include ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment, and SBI Capital Markets. As of now, NSDL has not announced the price band or the lot size of the IPO.
NSDL IPO objective
Notably, since the issue is a complete Offer for Sale, NSDL itself will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. Instead, the entire proceeds, net of offer-related expenses, will go to the selling shareholders in proportion to the shares they offload.
About NSDL
National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) operates as a central depository, enabling investors to hold and transfer securities electronically through demat accounts. The company is a SEBI-registered market infrastructure institution. NSDL manages a network of depository participant service centers and provides services to investors, issuers, brokers, and other market intermediaries. The company offers a digital bookkeeping system for maintaining records of securities ownership and settlement. NSDL generates revenue primarily from custody and maintenance fees, as well as transaction charges. It also provides additional products and services through its subsidiaries, NSDL Database Management Limited and NSDL Payments Bank Limited.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices