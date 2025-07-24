Wait over! NSDL IPO to open for subscription on July 30; check key details

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the NSDL IPO is an entirely Offer for Sale (OFS) of 50,145,001 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each. Among the key shareholders looking to divest are the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), which plans to sell 18,000,001 shares; IDBI Bank, which aims to offload 22,220,000 shares; and Union Bank of India, which intends to sell 500,000 shares. The company has not annoucned the price band, and lot size for the public offering yet.

NSDL IPO registar, lead mansgers For the public offering, MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime India) is acting as the registrar. The book running lead managers include ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment, and SBI Capital Markets. As of now, NSDL has not announced the price band or the lot size of the IPO. NSDL IPO objective

The public issue will remain open for subscription until Friday, August 1, 2025. Following the close of the subscription window, the basis of allotment is likely to be finalised by Monday, August 4, and shares are expected to be credited to investors' demat accounts by Tuesday, August 5.Shares of NSDL are tentatively scheduled to make their debut on the BSE on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Notably, since the issue is a complete Offer for Sale, NSDL itself will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. Instead, the entire proceeds, net of offer-related expenses, will go to the selling shareholders in proportion to the shares they offload.

About NSDL

National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) operates as a central depository, enabling investors to hold and transfer securities electronically through demat accounts. The company is a SEBI-registered market infrastructure institution. NSDL manages a network of depository participant service centers and provides services to investors, issuers, brokers, and other market intermediaries. The company offers a digital bookkeeping system for maintaining records of securities ownership and settlement. NSDL generates revenue primarily from custody and maintenance fees, as well as transaction charges. It also provides additional products and services through its subsidiaries, NSDL Database Management Limited and NSDL Payments Bank Limited.