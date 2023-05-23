IndusInd Bank gains 15% in one month; nears 52-week high on healthy outlook

In past one month, IndusInd Bank has outperformed the market by surging 15 per cent, as compared to 3.6 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. IndusInd Bank is a Hinduja group promoted new-age private sector bank and is the fifth largest private bank in India. Vehicle finance forms around 26 per cent of overall loans.
IndusInd Bank reported a healthy set of numbers in January-March quarter (Q4FY23) with strong growth in loan book, stable net interest margins (NIMs) and lower provisions. The bank reported a 21.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in advances, led by higher disbursement and strong growth in the consumer and corporate segments. The auto and MFI segment saw a gradual improvement and is expected to be sustainable - in upcoming quarters, analysts at KR Choksey Institutional said, and have a ‘Buy’ rating on IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,475.
While, announcing results on April 24, the management introduced planning cycle - 6 (FY23–26) wherein they have guided for 18-23 per cent YoY credit growth, mainly-driven by retail (55-60 per cent proportion) and pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) margins to be 5.25-5.75 per cent.
Focus on new business verticals (home loan) to aid business growth and gain market share. Uptick in NIMs led by higher share of retail loans including micro-finance segment and ramping up phygital distribution channels to keep CI ratio elevated for couple of quarters. However, improvement in credit cost will boost earnings growth and return ratio, according to analysts at ICICI Securities.
Higher than industry credit growth, selective lending with emphasis on high yield segments and moderation in credit cost to aid improvement in RoA to ~1.9 per cent over FY24-25E, the brokerage firm said. It retains ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,450 per share.
However, analysts at HDFC Securities believe that IndusInd Bank faces structural challenges in a deposit-constrained environment, translating into sub-optimal operating leverage from continued investments on both sides of the balance sheet.