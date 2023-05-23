Nifty Pvt bank index is consolidating; track these levels for next big move

Given the current market conditions, the recommended trading strategy for traders is to either wait for a breakout beyond the range or, for more risk-tolerant traders, consider buying near the support levels and selling near the resistance levels. This approach allows traders to capitalize on potential price movements while waiting for a clear trend to emerge. By being patient and attentive to the price action within the range, traders can position themselves advantageously once a decisive breakout or trend develops.
Considering the current market conditions, the recommended trading strategy for traders would be to sell on any rise in the index with a strict stop loss of 4,075 on a closing basis. This approach allows traders to take advantage of potential downward movements. Alternatively, traders can wait for the completion of the current correction and consider buying between the support levels of 3,900 and 3,810. This range may offer favorable opportunities for swing traders to accumulate positions. By closely monitoring the price action and adhering to the suggested trading strategies, traders can position themselves advantageously based on market movements and potential breakout levels.