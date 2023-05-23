Nifty Pvt bank index is consolidating; track these levels for next big move

The Nifty Pvt Banks Index, currently trading at 22,238.60, is experiencing a consolidation phase within the range of 22,350 to 22,100. A decisive move above or below this range would provide a trigger for the near-term direction of the index. On the upside, resistance levels are anticipated around 22,480 and 22,650. If the index manages to surpass these levels, it could indicate a bullish breakout. On the other hand, if the lower range is violated, the next support on the charts is expected around 21,900, suggesting a potential bearish move.



Given the current market conditions, the recommended trading strategy for traders is to either wait for a breakout beyond the range or, for more risk-tolerant traders, consider buying near the support levels and selling near the resistance levels. This approach allows traders to capitalize on potential price movements while waiting for a clear trend to emerge. By being patient and attentive to the price action within the range, traders can position themselves advantageously once a decisive breakout or trend develops.