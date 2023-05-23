Analysts see rich valuations for paint, tyre stocks; time to book profit?

"Despite strong January-March quarter (Q4FY23) performance by paint and tyre companies, we believe that the positives are already priced-in, and foresee a near-term correction due to premium valuations. While the average valuation of paint companies stands around 55 times (x) trailing twelve months, tyre-makers trade at an average of 33x trailing twelve-month period," said AK Prabhakar, head of research, IDBI Capital. By comparison, average valuation, historically, has been below 36x for paints, and below 12x for tyres.

Amid cooling raw material prices, the crude-oil linked companies crude oil-linked companies, which includes paint and tyre firms, have been on a roll over the past one year. Shares of related companies have gained up to 84 per cent, as against a 14 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Analysts, however, believe stretched valuations in both these sectors could trigger a de-rating.