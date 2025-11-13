Home / Markets / News / IT recovery key for Info Edge as Q2 growth lags on weak hiring trends

Info Edge's Q2FY26 results missed expectations due to weak IT hiring, even as growth in GCCs, real estate, and matrimony steadied performance

Info Edge
Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 6:58 PM IST
Hit by a slowdown in IT hirings, Info Edge (India’s) results in the September quarter (Q2FY26) fell short of brokerage expectations. What helped the online recruitment major to offset the weak hiring trends in IT was broad-based growth in other sectors.
 
While the company is cautiously optimistic about revival in the IT vertical, some brokerages have cut their earnings estimates as well as target prices given the multiple macro headwinds and believe valuations do not offer much upside. The stock, which is currently trading between 65–75 times its FY27 earnings per share estimates, has slipped 11 per cent over the past year.
 
How did Info Edge’s recruitment business perform in Q2?
 
In Q2, recruitment billings were up 11 per cent over the year-ago quarter and were below expectations due to a slowdown in the IT segment. While IT growth was at 8 per cent, similar to the uptick in Q1, what stole the show were global capability centres (GCCs) with a growth of 18 per cent. The non-tech segment saw a growth of 11 per cent, while the consulting segment was up 9 per cent.
 
Its real estate vertical, 99acres, saw a billings growth of 14 per cent year-on-year, with broker and channel partner billings growing faster than developer billings. 99acres’ traffic share grew to 49 per cent aided by marketing spends. The profit before loss was Rs 23 crore as compared to Rs 14.2 crore in Q2FY25. What aided growth was higher customer additions and better realisations per customer. The company continues to spend aggressively on marketing to improve its market share. JM Financial Research believes that revenue acceleration in real estate shall follow.
 
What are analysts saying about 99acres and Jeevansathi?
 
Analysts led by Abhishek Pathak of Motilal Oswal Research believe that the platform’s continued investments in marketing and AI-driven matching tools may weigh on near-term profitability but should further strengthen its market leadership. The brokerage expects the recent traffic share gains to start translating into billings over the next 3–4 quarters.
 
Billings for its matrimonial vertical, Jeevansathi, grew a robust 29.3 per cent year-on-year, led by better monetisation of customers. The segment’s margin improved to 1.5 per cent from -2.5 per cent and 0.3 per cent in Q2FY25 and Q1FY26, respectively.
 
Nomura Research believes that the strategy to make profile listings free has worked well for the matrimony (Jeevansathi) vertical given higher traffic and engagement with lower marketing spending. While the brokerage has marginally cut its earnings and lowered its target price to Rs 1,585, it has maintained its buy rating on the stock.
 
What risks and valuation pressures are brokerages highlighting?
 
JM Financial Research has cut its standalone FY26–28 earnings per share by 3–4 per cent as it expects slower margin expansion in recruitment and 99acres. It has maintained an add rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,450. The standalone business valuations of 42 times and 37 times for FY27 and FY28, respectively, are within its comfort zone. Analysts led by Swapnil Potdukhe said: “Given that historically Info Edge commanded much higher multiples, meaningful upside is contingent on some stability in macros.”
 
Motilal Oswal Research has a neutral rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,300. The brokerage expects near-term recruitment growth to remain range-bound, as macro uncertainty and client caution — particularly in IT and consulting — keep overall hiring demand muted. On its other verticals (99acres and Jeevansathi), the brokerage believes that the management’s disciplined investments are already showing progress and that these businesses could scale up meaningfully over the medium term, adding to the group’s long-term value. The current valuations for the stock, according to the brokerage, already reflect much of the expected growth, leaving little room for re-rating.

Topics :InfoEdgeStock AnalysisMarket news

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

