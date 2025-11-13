Share price of Apex Frozen Foods

Shares of Apex Frozen Foods hit a 52-week high of ₹294.80, surging 10 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade.

In the past four trading days, the stock price of the smallcap company has soared 26 per cent after the company announced the second quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26). The stock price of the shrimp processing company was quoting at its highest level since August 2024.

At 01:46 PM; Apex Frozen Foods shares traded 8 per cent higher at ₹289.95, as compared to 0.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over two-fold, with a combined 1.8 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Apex Frozen Foods Q2 results In Q2FY26, Apex Frozen Foods reported a net profit of ₹11.87 crore as against a net loss of ₹1.67 crore in Q2FY25. The company had posted a net profit of ₹9.10 crore in June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26). Revenue from operations stood at ₹238.34 crore in Q2FY26, against ₹199.52 crore in Q2FY25. The revenue from operations included export benefits of ₹11.58 crore for Q2FY26, against ₹11.28 crore for Q2FY25. ALSO READ | Marine Electricals share climbs 8% on securing multiple deals worth ₹175 cr Apex Frozen Foods has scheduled a conference call on Monday, November 17, 2025 at 11:00 AM (IST) to discuss the financial performance of the company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025.

Apex Frozen Company overview, outlook Apex Frozen Foods is among one of India’s leading shrimp processors and exporters. Starting as a processor, the company has steadily expanded through continuous investments to become a well-integrated player across the key areas of shrimp value chain like the hatchery, processing and logistics/cold storage. The company exports its high-quality shrimp to foodservice companies, retail chains, restaurants, club stores, and distributors across key markets such as the US, EU, UK, China and others. The company has 1.2–1.4 billion Specific Pathogen Free (SPF) seed breeding capacity, along with 34,240 MTPA processing capacity, and 3,500 MT cold storage. The company is one of the leading suppliers to the US, European Union, China and other markets.

The company’s management remains cautiously optimistic about the future. While the global trade tensions and tariff uncertainties which remain key risks, has prompted a cautious, wait-and-watch approach, a few positive signals such as inventory normalisation in major export markets, improving global demand, reduced ocean freight costs, and a more favourable pricing environment for Indian shrimp farmers support an optimistic outlook. ALSO READ | Voda Idea stock hits over 13-month high; zooms 75% in 3 months; here's why To capitalise on these developments, Apex continues to focus on sales recovery through strategic market diversification and a growing emphasis on value-added offerings. The EU approval of our second facility at G. Ragampeta is a key milestone that is expected to accelerate growth in high-margin Ready-to-Eat product sales going forward, Apex Frozen Foods said in its FY25 annual report.

Globally, seafood consumption continues to rise, driven by increasing health awareness and its positioning as a healthier alternative to red meat. Rising purchasing power, especially among the growing middle class, along with shifting dietary preferences, is further fueling demand for shrimp and diverse seafood options. Meanwhile, the US continues to be the largest importer of Indian seafood, accounting for ~42 per cent of the total frozen shrimp exports from India. The shrimp exports to the US, rose by 5 per cent to 311,948 MT in FY25. However, with the imposition of a Countervailing Duty (CVD) of ~5.77 per cent on Indian shrimp exports in October 2024, and the recent trade tariffs announcements, there is uncertainty over growth outlook in the current fiscal.