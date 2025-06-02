Nifty ITCurrent Level: 37,055 Downside Risk: 5.6% Support: 36,140 Resistance: 37,820 The Nifty IT index today slipped below its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) for the first-time after April 23, 2025. The IT index is now likely to test support around 36,140 levels; below which a dip towards 35,000-mark cannot be ruled out. The bias for the index is likely to remain tepid as long as the index remains below 37,820 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | Sensex trapped in 1,000-pt range ahead of RBI policy; strategy this week
Infosys (Infy)Current Price: ₹1,548 Downside Risk: 6% Support: ₹1,542; ₹1,507; ₹1,480 Resistance: ₹1,600 Infosys stock is seen testing support at its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA), which stands at ₹1,543, and a key short-term moving average that the stock has held since May 12. Break and sustained trade below the same can trigger a fall towards ₹1,480 - ₹1,455 levels; with interim support seen at ₹1,507. On the upside, the stock is expected to face resistance around ₹1,600 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
TCSCurrent Price: ₹3,433 Downside Risk: 4.3% Support: ₹3,407; ₹3,350 Resistance: ₹3,500 TCS stock has been exhibiting weakness on the daily scale, ever-since the stock broke below its support at ₹3,500 levels. The stock now seems on course to test support around its trend line at ₹3,350 level; below which a dip to ₹3,284 levels seems likely. Near support for the stock exists at ₹3,407. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | MCX, Firstsource shares can zoom over 30%, hit new life-time highs: charts
HCL TechnologiesCurrent Price: ₹1,630 Downside Risk: 8.9% Support: ₹1,570; ₹1,550 Resistance: ₹1,645 HCL Technologies stock is seen testing support at its 100-DMA, which stands at 1,623. The stock, however, is seen trading below its earlier support, which stands at ₹1,645 and is now likely to act as a short-term hurdle. On the downside, the stock can drift to ₹1,485 levels, with intermediate support likely around ₹1,570 and ₹1,550 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Tech MahindraCurrent Price: ₹1,555 Downside Risk: 8% Support: ₹1,546; ₹1,518 Resistance: ₹1,588 Tech Mahindra stock is seen trading close to its 100-DMA support, which stands at ₹1,546; below which the next major support stands at ₹1,518 levels. In case of weakness, the stock can potentially dip to ₹1,430 levels. Near resistance for the stock now stands at ₹1,588. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app