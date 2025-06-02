Home / Markets / News / Mphasis, Infosys, TCS shares drop upto 7%; why are IT stocks falling today?

Mphasis, Infosys, TCS shares drop upto 7%; why are IT stocks falling today?

IT stocks falling today: The Nifty IT index fell 1.4 per cent intraday to hit a low of 36,770.15. Among individual stocks, Mphasis tumbled 6.7 per cent, Persistent Systems and HCL Tech 1.8 per cent

Investors
premium
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IT stocks down today: Information Technology (IT) stocks were edging lower in trade on Monday, June 2, 2025 after the US asserted that reciprocal tariffs "were not going away".  
The Nifty IT index fell 1.4 per cent intraday to hit a low of 36,770.15. Among individual stocks, Mphasis tumbled 6.7 per cent, Persistent Systems and HCL Tech 1.8 per cent each, Tech M 1.7 per cent, Infosys 1.5 per cent, and Wipro 1.4 per cent.
 

Why are IT stocks falling today?

The decline in IT stocks today came after US President Donald Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday that the "reciprocal tariffs were not going away"
 
Notwithstanding the legal battle surrounding Trump's authority to impose the sweeping tit-for-tat tariffs against the US' trading partners to "fix" the trade deficit, Lutnick said the tariffs will continue to stay in place despite the legal challenges. The administration, he said, will otherwise find new ways to implement them.
 
Separately, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said on Sunday that he remains “very confident” that the judges on the nation’s top court would back Trump’s tariffs. 
 
Notably, the US Court of International Trade struck down much of the president's steep levies last week, which got reversed a day later by a federal appeals court.
 
US officials said they remain committed towards imposing reciprocal tariffs either in their original form, or figure out “alternative ways” to "restore the trade imbalance" of the US with other countries.
 
In fact, last Friday, US President Donald Trump announced to raise tariffs on steel imports from 25 per cent to 50 per cent, effective June 4, highlighting that he is not backing down from imposing tariffs. 

Relation between US tariffs and IT stocks

 
The imposition of US tariffs is negative for the Indian IT industry. This is because analysts fear that Trump’s tariffs could be inflationary for the US economy, which may force the US Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer, leading to a slowdown in the economy. 
 
The US, on its part, is a big market for outsourcing for the Indian IT industry. Hence, any slowdown in the US economy has a direct negative impact on Indian IT companies’ earnings growth.
 
Remember, the 10-year US Treasury yield climbed 24 basis points (bps) to 4.4 per cent in May, raising concerns that bond markets are pricing in a ballooning US fiscal deficit alongside mounting macroeconomic and policy uncertainty.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 450 pts; SMIDs turn positive; PSBs, YES Bank rally

Sensex dips 800 pts, Nifty below 24,600 as latest tariff hikes jolt markets

Aegis Vopak Terminals shares make muted D-Street debut, list at 6% discount

Nomura raises Nifty target to 26,140 for March on strong domestic cues

Nomura raises Nifty March 2026 target to 26,140 on supportive macros

Topics :The Smart InvestorMarketsIT stocksNifty IT stocksNifty ITTrump tariffs

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story