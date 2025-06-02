Home / Markets / News / YES Bank jumps 6% in weak market; board to discuss fundraising on June 3

YES BANK
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:19 AM IST
YES Bank shares jumped 6.4 per cent in trade on Monday, June 2, 2025, logging a day's high at ₹22.86 per share on BSE. The stock extended rally for the third consecutive session and rose nearly 7 per cent. 
 
In the past one year, YES Bank shares have gained 9 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 7 per cent.
 
At 10:37 AM, YES Bank share price was up 5.7 per cent at ₹22.58 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.64 per cent at 80,929.25. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹70,812.77 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹27.41 per share and 52-week low of the stock was at ₹16.02 per share.  

YES Bank fundraising 

The board of YES Bank will meet on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, to consider raising funds.
 
"In accordance with Regulation 29(1) and Regulation 50(1) and other applicable provisions of the Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“Listing Regulations”), this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of YES Bank Limited (“the Bank”) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, June 03, 2025, inter alia, to consider raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares, debt securities and/or any other eligible securities (convertible/non-convertible) through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, preferential issue or any other method or combination of methods, subject to such approvals as may be required," the filing read.

YES Bank to boost retail book

In an interview with Business Standard, Rajan Pental, executive director, YES Bank, said that the bank can grow its retail book by 30 per cent if it desires because the platforms are ready, but they want to do it in a regimented way. 
 
The bank is also shifting its focus from low-yielding secured retail products to medium-yielding ones while ensuring that its high-yielding unsecured retail portfolio does not exceed 25 per cent of the overall retail book as the bank views anything beyond 25 per cent unsecured book to be “risky”.  

About YES Bank 

YES BANK is a commercial bank headquartered in Mumbai, that offers a wide array of products, services, and digital solutions, catering to Retail, MSME, and Corporate clients. 

YES Bank

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

