Innovators Facade up 10% on securing Rs 110-cr order from Prestige Mulund

Innovators Facade Systems shares gained 9.7 per cent in morning deals on Friday and clocked an intraday high of Rs 197 per share on BSE. The buying in the stock came after the company received Rs 110 crore worth of work orders from Prestige Mulund Realty.

Around 9:54 AM, Innovators Facade shares were up 5.52 percent at Rs 189.4 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.38 per cent at 77,451.10. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 357.36 crore. The 52-week high of the company was at Rs 263.7 per share and 52-week low of the company was at Rs 141.05 per share.

The work order from Prestige Mulund Realty is for designing, developing, supplying, fabricating and installing façade work including stone cladding.

Façade work involves the design, construction, and installation of the exterior part of a building, which is often the most visually prominent aspect.

Stone cladding is a construction technique where a thin layer or veneer of stone is applied to the exterior or interior surface of a building or structure.

As per the filing, The work has to be completed within 15 months from the date of commencement.

Innovators Facade Systems is a company specialising in the design, manufacturing, and installation of facade solutions for buildings. Their services typically include a wide range of exterior systems such as glass facades, metal cladding, stone cladding, and composite materials, all of which are designed to enhance a building's aesthetic appeal, structural integrity, and energy efficiency.

By incorporating advanced materials like aluminum composite panels, high-pressure laminates, and double-glazed glass, Innovators Facade Systems helps create modern, durable, and energy-efficient building exteriors.

These facades not only improve the visual appeal of a building but also provide thermal insulation, soundproofing, and weather resistance. Their expertise likely spans across various types of buildings, including residential, commercial, and institutional projects, offering custom-designed solutions tailored to specific architectural needs and environmental considerations.

In the past one year, Innovators Facade Systems shares have lost 13.4 per cent against Sensex's rise of 17 per cent.