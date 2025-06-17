Inox India share price rises 3% on securing multiple orders worth ₹373 cr

Inox India share price: Cryogenic technology solution provider Cryogenic technology solution provider Inox India share price rose as much as 3.15 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,219.95 per share on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

At 12:10 PM, Inox India share price was trading 0.62 per cent higher at ₹1,189.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.28 per cent lower at 81,567.80 levels.

Why did Inox India share price rise in trade today?

Inox India share price gained after the company announced that it has secured multiple orders worth ₹373 crore so far in the current financial year, spanning all key business segments—Industrial Gas, Cryo-scientific Solutions, LNG, and Beverage Kegs.

The order breakdown includes ₹151 crore in Cryo-scientific Solutions, ₹141 crore in Industrial Gas, and ₹71 crore in the LNG segment. “These orders reflect continued trust from global and domestic customers in INOX India's advanced cryogenic systems and capabilities,” Inox India said. The company has bagged a ‘Major’ contract from ITER for repairs to the Cryostat Thermal Shield. It has also received several ‘Large’ and ‘Minor’ orders for LNG storage tanks, industrial gas storage tanks, transport tanks, dispensers, and disposable cylinders. Additionally, Inox India secured a ‘Minor’ order from a German customer for the supply of beverage kegs.

The order classification by value includes minor (₹10–30 crore), large (₹30–60 crore), significant (₹60–100 crore), major (₹100–150 crore), and mega (above ₹150 crore). “These orders reinforce our position as a trusted global partner for critical cryogenic solutions. Besides our growing presence across segments and markets, we are equally excited about the growing applications and use-cases for cryogenic solutions, especially in the clean energy space. The positive impact created by our solutions, inspires us to raise the bar of cryogenic excellence. We remain committed to delivering high-quality and innovative cryogenic equipment to customers worldwide,” said Deepak Acharya, chief executive officer, Inox India.