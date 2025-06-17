Home / Markets / News / Inox India share price rises 3% on securing multiple orders worth ₹373 cr

Inox India share price rises 3% on securing multiple orders worth ₹373 cr

Inox India share price gained after the company announced that it has secured multiple orders worth ₹373 crore so far in the current financial year

share market stock market trading
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 12:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Inox India share price: Cryogenic technology solution provider Inox India share price rose as much as 3.15 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,219.95 per share on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.
 
At 12:10 PM, Inox India share price was trading 0.62 per cent higher at ₹1,189.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.28 per cent lower at 81,567.80 levels.
 

Why did Inox India share price rise in trade today?

 
Inox India share price gained after the company announced that it has secured multiple orders worth ₹373 crore so far in the current financial year, spanning all key business segments—Industrial Gas, Cryo-scientific Solutions, LNG, and Beverage Kegs.
The order breakdown includes ₹151 crore in Cryo-scientific Solutions, ₹141 crore in Industrial Gas, and ₹71 crore in the LNG segment. 
 
“These orders reflect continued trust from global and domestic customers in INOX India's advanced cryogenic systems and capabilities,” Inox India said.  
 
The company has bagged a ‘Major’ contract from ITER for repairs to the Cryostat Thermal Shield. It has also received several ‘Large’ and ‘Minor’ orders for LNG storage tanks, industrial gas storage tanks, transport tanks, dispensers, and disposable cylinders. 
 
Additionally, Inox India secured a ‘Minor’ order from a German customer for the supply of 
beverage kegs.
 
The order classification by value includes minor (₹10–30 crore), large (₹30–60 crore), significant (₹60–100 crore), major (₹100–150 crore), and mega (above ₹150 crore).
 
“These orders reinforce our position as a trusted global partner for critical cryogenic solutions. Besides our growing presence across segments and markets, we are equally excited about the growing applications and use-cases for cryogenic solutions, especially in the clean energy space. The positive impact created by our solutions, inspires us to raise the bar of cryogenic excellence. We remain committed to delivering high-quality and innovative cryogenic equipment to customers worldwide,” said Deepak Acharya, chief executive officer, Inox India.
 

About Inox India

 
Inox India is a global leader in the manufacturing of cryogenic storage, regasification, and distribution systems for LNG, industrial gases, liquid hydrogen, and cryo-scientific applications. 
 
With a strong presence across India, Brazil, and Europe, the company serves a vast customer base in over 100 countries. Its robust network of after-sales support associates spans 25 countries, ensuring reliable service and support worldwide.
 
It also plays a pivotal role in advancing India’s transition to LNG for industrial and automotive use. The company is recognised for its expertise in design engineering, manufacturing, and delivery of turnkey cryogenic packaged systems. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex dips 230 pts; Nifty below 24,900; SMIDs fall, Pharma index 1%

Israel stock market shrugs off war concerns as TA-125 trades near record

Arisinfra Solutions IPO GMP dips to 11% ahead of opening; check key details

Last day! Oswal Pumps IPO closes today; subscription rises 3x, GMP at 9%

Premium

SCI, GE Shipping in focus as Baltic Dry Index up 47% in 1-mth; time to buy?

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesInoxShare priceshare marketMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story