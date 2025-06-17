Last day! Oswal Pumps IPO closes today; subscription rises 2x, GMP at 9%

Oswal Pumps IPO subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of Oswal Pumps is set to close today, June 17, 2025. The ₹1,387.34 crore offering of Oswal Pumps, which opened for subscription on Friday, June 13, has received a decent response from investors so far.

According to the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Oswal Pumps IPO has received bids for 3,23,03,640 shares against 1,62,12,980 on offer by 10:09 AM on June 17. This translates to an oversubscription of 1.99 times.

Among the individual categories, Non-institutional investors (NIIs) have placed the highest bids for Oswal Pumps IPO by oversubscribing the category reserved for them by 5.97 times. This is followed by the retail investors, who bid for 1.24 times. The Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) are yet to fully subscribe to their category reserves, as the subscription stands at 0.28 times.

Oswal Pumps IPO details The public offering of Oswal Pumps comprises a fresh issue of 14.5 million equity shares, and an offer for sale (OFS) with promoter Vivek Gupta divesting up to 8.1 million equity shares. Oswal Pumps IPO is available at a price band of ₹584–₹614 per share, and a lot size of 24 shares. Thus, investors can bid for a minimum of 24 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹14,736 to bid for one lot or 24 shares of Oswal Pumps IPO (taking the upper price band into consideration). Retail investors can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 312 shares with an investment amount of ₹1,91,568.

Oswal Pumps IPO grey market premium (GMP) today The unlisted shares of Oswal Pumps were commanding a decent premium in the grey markets on the final day of its subscription. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the company’s shares were trading at ₹670 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹56 or 9.12 per cent over the upper end of the issue price. Oswal Pumps IPO review Oswal Pumps has received broadly favourable reviews from brokerages including SBI Securities, Bajaj Broking, and Arihant Capital. All have recommended that investors subscribe to the Oswal Pumps IPO for long-term outlook. READ MORE

Oswal Pumps IPO allotment date, listing date As the public offering closes for subscription today, the basis of allotment of Oswal Pumps IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, June 18. The company’s shares will be credited into demat accounts tentatively on Thursday, June 19. Shares of Oswal Pumps are slated to make their D-Street debut by listing on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Friday, June 20. Oswal Pumps IPO registrar, lead managers MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime) serves as the registrar for Oswal Pumps IPO, while the book-running lead managers include IIFL Capital Services, Axis Capital, CLSA India, JM Financial, and Nuvama Wealth Management.

Oswal Pumps IPO objective Oswal Pumps will not receive any proceeds from the OFS. “The Promoter Selling Shareholder will be entitled to the proceeds from the sale of the Offered Shares in the Offer for Sale, net of the offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon,” the company said in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). The company, however, proposes to use the proceeds of the fresh issue for funding certain capital expenditure, investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oswal Solar, in the form of equity, for funding the setting up of new manufacturing units at Karnal, Haryana, and for pre-payment/repayment, in part or full, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company.