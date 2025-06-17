SCI, GE Shipping in focus as Baltic Dry Index up 47% in 1-mth; time to buy?

The Baltic Dry Index now quotes at a 8-month high. Technical charts hint at a potential 36 per cent upside for select shipping stocks like SCI, Dredging and Seamec. Details here

premium Stock prices of SCI, Dredging, Seamac can appreciate by up to 36%, as per technical charts. | Image: Bloomberg