SCI, GE Shipping in focus as Baltic Dry Index up 47% in 1-mth; time to buy?

What is the Baltic Dry Index & its impact?The Baltic Dry Index (BDI) represents the average price for shipping dry bulk materials via sea routes, and is often considered as a leading indicator of economic activity for it reflects the supply and demand for raw materials used in manufacturing. The London-based Baltic Exchange calculates the BDI by assessing multiple shipping rates across more than 20 sea routes. In general, a rise in the Baltic Dry Index indicates better prospects of future economic growth based on higher demand for raw materials. The BDI also spikes in times of global conflicts, trade tensions and disruptions in supply chains. Analysts believe that higher shipping rates tend to benefit the shipping sector. Catch Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE
Shipping stocks on the NSEOver the last one month, shipping-related shares such as - ABS Marine Services and Arvind Port and Infra from the NSE SME segment have rallied up 31.6 per cent and 26.6 per cent, respectively. That apart, Sadhav Shipping has gained nearly 9 per cent. On the NSE-main platform, Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) was the lead gainer - up 24.6 per cent in the last one month. Dredging Corporation of India, The Great Eastern Shipping Company (GE Shipping) and Seamec have advanced 1 - 3 per cent each. ALSO READ | HAL vs BEL: One defence stock that is a must-have in your portfolio Against this background, here's a technical outlook on the prominent shipping stocks listed on the NSE.
SCICurrent Price: ₹222 Upside Potential: 26.1% Support: ₹214; ₹202 Resistance: ₹245; ₹263; ₹274 Shares of Shipping Corporation of India were down 5.5 per cent in Tuesday's trading session. The stock, however, seems favourably placed on the technical charts. The near-term bias for SCI stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹214; below which support for the stock exists at ₹202. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹280 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹245, ₹263 and ₹274 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
GE ShippingCurrent Price: ₹980 Downside Risk: 7.1% Support: ₹960 Resistance: ₹1,022; ₹1,055 GE Shipping stock has slipped 2.5 per cent in today's trading session. The stock has been facing resistance around its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which stands at ₹1,022, for the last three days. The medium-term chart shows the presence of an overhead hurdle at ₹1,055. Thus, the overall bias at the counter is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock sustains below these 2 hurdles. On the downside, the stock may re-test levels of ₹910 - ₹920; with near support seen at ₹960. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | How to trade HPCL, BPCL, ONGC as Crude Oil boils to 5-month high
Dredging Corporation of IndiaCurrent Price: ₹734 Upside Potential: 36.2% Support: ₹700 Resistance: ₹778; ₹820; ₹860; ₹900; ₹970 Dredging Corporation of India stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹700-mark. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹778 for further strength. As such, the stock can potentially sail towards ₹1,000-mark. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹820, ₹860, ₹900 and ₹970 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
SeamecCurrent Price: ₹861 Upside Potential: 27.8% Support: ₹840 Resistance: ₹945; ₹990; ₹1,060 Seamec shares has witnessed a sharp 49 per cent crash from it's all-time high of ₹1,670 hit in August 2024. At present, the stock is seen seeking support around its super trend line support on the monthly scale at ₹840 levels. The stock has consistently been trading above this indicator since June 2024. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART With key momentum oscillators in a fairly oversold zone, the stock may attempt to recover some lost ground from here on. The stock can be a counter-bet as long as this support is held, for a potential pullback towards ₹1,100 levels. Intermediate resistance can be expected around ₹945, ₹990 and ₹1,060 levels.
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app